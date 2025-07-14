Whispers Of Pink Or Blue: Decoding Kiara Advani’s Motherhood Journey With Sidharth Malhotra

The internet is full of humorous speculation as Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, the most beloved couple in Bollywood, prepare to birth their first child. There hasn’t yet been a formal baby shower that has received media attention, but fan observations and hints are building excitement for the impending delivery. Since Kiara’s due date is reportedly in late 2025 and she recently showed off her baby bump at the Met Gala, every photo of the glowing expectant mother is being closely examined by eager fans and the media in an attempt to determine whether the Malhotra family will have a boy or a girl.

The Expectant Glow: Kiara’s Pregnancy Style and Public Appearances

Ever since she made her pregnancy announcement in February 2025, Kiara Advani has walked her way into motherhood with grace and growing radiance that has left everyone in awe of her. Her red carpet looks, while meticulously practiced, have given us peeks at her changing maternity style, from stunning red-carpet outfits created to gracefully accentuate her baby bump, to a relaxed tee for doctor’s visits with Sidharth. Although neither Kiara nor Sidharth has announced the sex of the baby, fans have not hesitated to sniff out veiled hints. Kiara’s recent social media posts featuring a coffee cup upon which the “Lioness” design was spattered and other seemingly “girly” trimmings on some of her shared family moments has put the web rumor mill into overdrive speculating on a probable baby girl. Nonetheless, it’s interesting to note that Kiara herself is a Leo, which makes the “Lioness” an apt self-descriptor.



















Sidharth Malhotra’s Anticipation: A New Chapter for the Family

For Sidharth Malhotra’s family, the wait for the new-born would be humongous. Sidharth has been a rock of strength from the moment Kiara conceived, always spotted to be with her for check-ups and calming her nerves down. Their own romance from co-stars who were close to each other in “Shershaah” to a recently wedded couple, and now soon-to-be parents, has been a fairytale for everyone. Since the due date is coming so soon, all eyes are on Kiara and baby’s health. Although the sex is a sweet secret, the love and excitement emanating from the Malhotra family are evident and guarantee a warm and welcoming home for their new baby boy or girl. The pair have ever maintained themselves in gracious quiet about their own lives, and one should be able to hear the formal announcement of their baby’s arrival from them personally.

