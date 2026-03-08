Who Is Aditi Hundia? The Jaipur Model Who Rose To National Spotlight, Is Rumoured To Be Dating This Famous Person

Jaipur-based model Aditi Hundia has suddenly found herself in the spotlight, with many cricket fans asking the same question, who exactly is she? The model and beauty pageant finalist has been linked to Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan for several years.

Recent comments from his family have brought their relationship firmly into the public eye. Aditi Hundia is known in fashion and pageant circles and has built her own identity through modelling, even before her name became widely associated with the Indian cricket star.

Aditi Hundia: Jaipur Model in the Spotlight

Aditi Hundia is from Jaipur and rose to prominence after participating in beauty pageants, including the Miss India competition, where she gained recognition as a finalist. Over time, she built a career as a professional model and became well known on social media and in fashion circles. Her growing presence also caught the attention of cricket fans. She has been spotted supporting Kishan during matches and tournaments.

Interest in Aditi Hundia’s personal life grew recently after Kishan’s grandfather, Anurag Pandey, publicly confirmed the relationship. Speaking to news agency ANI, Pandey openly acknowledged that the couple are together and said the family supports the cricketer’s choice.

“We accept whoever Ishan chooses. Aditi is his girlfriend, a model. What makes kids happy matters,” Pandey said, effectively ending years of speculation about the relationship.

Aditi Hundia Back in News During T20 World Cup

The confirmation quickly sparked widespread attention online and led to fresh rumours that the couple could marry after the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Fans have been closely following both Kishan’s performances on the field and developments in his personal life.

Kishan himself has been making headlines during the tournament for his performances with the bat. The wicketkeeper-batter, who once lost his central contract and spent nearly two years away from the national side, has made a strong comeback and is now once again a key figure for India national cricket team.

After India’s victory over Pakistan earlier in the tournament, Kishan spoke about his approach to the game and kept the focus firmly on cricket.

“Not only for me, I feel this is for all the supporters who were supporting us throughout the game and the tournament,” he said. “Credit goes not just to me, but to the whole of India.”

Also Read: How Much Did Ricky Martin Charge For Performing In India? Puerto-Rican Singer Breaks The Internet As He Woos Ahmedabad Audience