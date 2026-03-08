Who Is Aditi Hundia? The Jaipur Model Who Rose To National Spotlight, Is Rumoured To Be Dating This Famous Person

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cargo ships All England Open 2026 final iran supreme leader delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Kuwait breaking news cargo ships All England Open 2026 final iran supreme leader delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Kuwait breaking news cargo ships All England Open 2026 final iran supreme leader delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Kuwait breaking news cargo ships All England Open 2026 final iran supreme leader delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Kuwait breaking news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cargo ships All England Open 2026 final iran supreme leader delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Kuwait breaking news cargo ships All England Open 2026 final iran supreme leader delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Kuwait breaking news cargo ships All England Open 2026 final iran supreme leader delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Kuwait breaking news cargo ships All England Open 2026 final iran supreme leader delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Kuwait breaking news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Aditi Hundia? The Jaipur Model Who Rose To National Spotlight, Is Rumoured To Be Dating This Famous Person

Who Is Aditi Hundia? The Jaipur Model Who Rose To National Spotlight, Is Rumoured To Be Dating This Famous Person

Aditi Hundia, a Jaipur-based model and beauty pageant finalist. Known in modelling and fashion circles, Hundia gained recognition through beauty pageants and has built a strong presence on social media.

Who is Aditi Hundia? (Image: X)
Who is Aditi Hundia? (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 8, 2026 19:44:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Aditi Hundia? The Jaipur Model Who Rose To National Spotlight, Is Rumoured To Be Dating This Famous Person

Jaipur-based model Aditi Hundia has suddenly found herself in the spotlight, with many cricket fans asking the same question, who exactly is she? The model and beauty pageant finalist has been linked to Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan for several years.

Recent comments from his family have brought their relationship firmly into the public eye. Aditi Hundia is known in fashion and pageant circles and has built her own identity through modelling, even before her name became widely associated with the Indian cricket star.

Aditi Hundia: Jaipur Model in the Spotlight

Aditi Hundia is from Jaipur and rose to prominence after participating in beauty pageants, including the Miss India competition, where she gained recognition as a finalist. Over time, she built a career as a professional model and became well known on social media and in fashion circles. Her growing presence also caught the attention of cricket fans. She has been spotted supporting Kishan during matches and tournaments.

You Might Be Interested In

Interest in Aditi Hundia’s personal life grew recently after Kishan’s grandfather, Anurag Pandey, publicly confirmed the relationship. Speaking to news agency ANI, Pandey openly acknowledged that the couple are together and said the family supports the cricketer’s choice.

“We accept whoever Ishan chooses. Aditi is his girlfriend, a model. What makes kids happy matters,” Pandey said, effectively ending years of speculation about the relationship.

Aditi Hundia Back in News During T20 World Cup

The confirmation quickly sparked widespread attention online and led to fresh rumours that the couple could marry after the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Fans have been closely following both Kishan’s performances on the field and developments in his personal life.

Kishan himself has been making headlines during the tournament for his performances with the bat. The wicketkeeper-batter, who once lost his central contract and spent nearly two years away from the national side, has made a strong comeback and is now once again a key figure for India national cricket team.

After India’s victory over Pakistan earlier in the tournament, Kishan spoke about his approach to the game and kept the focus firmly on cricket.

“Not only for me, I feel this is for all the supporters who were supporting us throughout the game and the tournament,” he said. “Credit goes not just to me, but to the whole of India.”

Also Read: How Much Did Ricky Martin Charge For Performing In India? Puerto-Rican Singer Breaks The Internet As He Woos Ahmedabad Audience   

First published on: Mar 8, 2026 7:44 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Aditi Hundiaentertainment newslatest news

RELATED News

Who Is Akriti Agarwal? Meet The Influencer Fiancé Of THIS Sportsperson As Their Engagement Is Announced

Massive Chaos Erupts As Jr NTR’s Bengaluru Visit Triggers Fan Frenzy, Escalator Damaged At Hospital; Furious Netizens Say, ‘You Guys Never Learn From Past’

Jana Nayagan Release Date Out Soon? Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Heads For Crucial Censor Review On March 9 Amid Divorce Row- Here’s What We Know

UK07 Rider Latest Health Update, YouTuber Anurag Dobhal in ICU After Livestreaming Car Crash, ‘Let’s Go For Final Drive’

Malaika Arora Swears By This ‘10-Minute Chinese Exercise’ To Burn Body Fat At 52, Leaves Internet Impressed: ‘I Better Look This Good When…’

LATEST NEWS

‘Saved All The Runs For The Final’: Fans Praise Abhishek Sharma After Explosive Knock — IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Final

Who Is Aditi Hundia? The Jaipur Model Who Rose To National Spotlight, Is Rumoured To Be Dating This Famous Person

How GPS Jamming In The Gulf Is Proving To Be A Weapon Of War As Navigation Systems Go Haywire For Thousands Of Cargo Ships, Explained

MCX Gold And Silver Price Forecast: Precious Metals Eye Volatility Amid Fed Rate Cut Bets, Middle East Tensions- Check Details

Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-yi Highlights: Chun-yi Beats Lakshya To Win All England Open Crown

Can India Qualify For AFC Women’s Asian Cup Quarters After 11-0 Loss To Japan? Explained

Ricky Martin and Sukhbir Singh Set Narendra Modi Stadium Ablaze Ahead of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final — WATCH

NEET UG 2026 Registration Ends Shortly, Check How to Apply Before Deadline

‘Finn Allen Is Dangerous’: Rohit Sharma’s Warning To Jasprit Bumrah Before T20 World Cup Final

Delhi Uttam Nagar Murder Case: Who Is Imran Alias Bunty? One Of The Accused In Connection To Tarun Kumar’s Murder Gets Arrested

Who Is Aditi Hundia? The Jaipur Model Who Rose To National Spotlight, Is Rumoured To Be Dating This Famous Person

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Aditi Hundia? The Jaipur Model Who Rose To National Spotlight, Is Rumoured To Be Dating This Famous Person

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Aditi Hundia? The Jaipur Model Who Rose To National Spotlight, Is Rumoured To Be Dating This Famous Person
Who Is Aditi Hundia? The Jaipur Model Who Rose To National Spotlight, Is Rumoured To Be Dating This Famous Person
Who Is Aditi Hundia? The Jaipur Model Who Rose To National Spotlight, Is Rumoured To Be Dating This Famous Person
Who Is Aditi Hundia? The Jaipur Model Who Rose To National Spotlight, Is Rumoured To Be Dating This Famous Person

QUICK LINKS