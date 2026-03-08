How Much Did Ricky Martin Charge For Performing In India? Puerto-Rican Singer Breaks The Internet As He Woos Ahmedabad Audience

Global pop star Ricky Martin is set to headline the closing ceremony of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in India. There is one question many fans have been asking, which is how much is Ricky Martin charging for the performance?

While the official organisers have not publicly disclosed the exact fee, industry estimates suggest that Ricky Martin typically charges between $1 million and $1.5 million which is around Rs 8–12 crore for major international events and large private concerts. That means his short performance at the cricket world cup finale could cost organisers several crores of rupees.

Ricky Martin to Perform at World Cup Final

The international superstar will perform during the closing ceremony ahead of the final match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8. The stadium, the largest cricket venue in the world, will host tens of thousands of fans while millions more are expected to watch the show live on television and streaming platforms.

Ricky Martin will not be the only artist performing that evening. Indian music icons Falguni Pathak and Sukhbir Singh will also take the stage, bringing a mix of global pop and traditional Indian music to the ceremony. The idea, organisers say, is to blend international star power with the vibrant energy of Indian music for fans watching around the world.

Ricky Martin to Close the Ceremony

The closing ceremony will act as the final celebration of a tournament that has been running since early February across India and Sri Lanka. The competition features 20 teams and 55 matches, making it one of the biggest editions of the tournament ever held.

According to the organisers, the ceremony will showcase large-scale performances designed to capture the spirit of cricket and entertainment. In a statement, the event organisers said the show will combine “international star power with the vibrant energy of Indian music,” creating a memorable moment for fans in the stadium and viewers worldwide.

Ricky Martin Brings Global Star Power

Pathak is expected to open the ceremony with nostalgic Indian hits, while Sukhbir will bring energetic Punjabi beats before Martin closes the show with his global chartbusters.

For many fans, Ricky Martin’s appearance is especially exciting. The singer is a two-time Grammy Award winner and the voice behind the famous 1998 FIFA World Cup anthem “The Cup of Life.” His performance at the cricket world cup final is expected to recreate the same stadium-style energy that made him a global pop icon.

