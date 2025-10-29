Who Is Alba Baptista? Chris Evans’ Wife and Rising Star Who Just Welcomed Baby Girl Alma

Alba Baptista, born in Lisbon, Portugal in 1997, is a popular actress known for her role in the Netflix series “Warrior Nun,” where she made her English-language debut. Previously, she performed in numerous Portuguese films and TV series. Her easy-going acting style, plus the fact that she speaks 5 languages, and her humility resonate with her fans, who also support her charity work. In 2018, she even traveled to Cambodia to volunteer in an orphanage.

Her Marriage to Chris Evans

Alba Baptista married the Hollywood star Chris Evans, widely known for playing Captain America in the Marvel universe, on September 9, 2023. They had two ceremonies, one in Massachusetts and one in Baptista’s native Portugal. Baptista’s relationship with Evans has been low-profile, as they kept the relationship a secret. However, fans had speculated about the relationship since 2021 due to their social media activities and they announced the relationship publicly with a video in early 2023.

Becoming a Mother: Baby Alma

Alba Baptista and Chris Evans welcomed their first baby, Alma Grace Baptista Evans, in Massachusetts in October 2025, and quietly shared the great news with the world. The married couple always spoke of having a family, and now we’ll see them embrace being parents together!

Alba’s Meteoric Rise

Alba Baptista has proven herself to be an increasingly rising star in international cinema. She has supplied amazing performances in both Portugal and Hollywood. In addition to acting, she displays a strong sense of humanity by working for causes such as education and children’s welfare. Many people appreciate her cheerful spirit, zest for life, and ability to find balance between work and home.

Surprising facts about Alba Baptista

Alba can speak Portuguese, English, Spanish, French, and German

She enjoys reading, traveling, and charitable work

Alba and Chris Evans were known for their privacy and keeping their own lives away from the public eye but have occasionally shared collective moments with fans

Alma means “soul” in Portuguese

This article is based on media reports and publicly available information. Details about Alba Baptista and Chris Evans’ personal life may evolve as official confirmations or new updates emerge.