Home > Entertainment > Who Is Balraj Singh, Ex-Boyfriend Of Tanya Mittal? YouTuber Sparks Bigg Boss 19 Breakup Drama

Balraj Singh, Indian YouTuber and social media influencer, is making headlines over his public fallout with Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal. Sharing his version of their breakup, Singh’s videos have gone viral, fueling one of the season’s most talked-about controversies

Balraj Singh breaks silence on Tanya Mittal Bigg Boss 19 drama (Pc: X)
Balraj Singh breaks silence on Tanya Mittal Bigg Boss 19 drama (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 4, 2025 17:32:18 IST

Balraj Singh is an Indian YouTuber and social media influencer whose name has recently taken up every corner of the social media feed because of his public falling out with Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal.

As Mittal tells her side of a previous relationship within the confines of the Bigg Boss house, Singh has been quick to trot out a radically different version, saying that Mittal is playing a game even when on TV. His bombastic declarations have given the media a headache and turned him into a central figure in the most discussed drama of the season.

Balraj Singh’s Digital Footprint and Claims

Having a huge fan base on social media, Balraj Singh has been using his social media platforms, mainly YouTube and Instagram, to call Tanya Mittal out because of the way she represents herself on the reality show. He has posted videos referring to her as fake and manipulative, disproving her arguments about having an opulent life and being spiritual.

Singh even sinks into details, including her argument that she only drank out of silver utensils, which he goes on to refute, saying he has seen her drink out of plastic bottles. His content has gone viral because of the drama, and his channel and political background have become known to a much broader audience.

The War of Words: Tanya- Balraj Breakup Drama Unveiled

The fight started when Tanya Mittal mentioned a previous break up in Bigg Boss 19 and how she was cheated and exploited. Although she did not mention any names, Balraj Singh was quick to reply saying that he was the former boyfriend and that they broke up because of her fake manner of conduct. She, he accuses, makes friends with people in order to fulfill her need to talk, and then leaves them.

This popular cat and mouse game has engaged audiences and supporters and formed a theatrical story outside of the Bigg Boss house that is equally as dramatic as the one being played inside the house. Not only has this dispute brought Balraj Singh into limelight, but it has also cast doubts on the authenticity of the reality show personalities.

