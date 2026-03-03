LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Elnaaz Norouzi? Iranian Actress Scared Of Returning To Iran Says 'They'll Kill Me' After Opposing Khamenei

Elnaaz Norouzi clarified that her criticism is directed at the ruling establishment, not the people of Iran. She emphasized that she is unable to return home as long as the current government remains in power.

Elnaaz Norouzi (Photo: IG)
Elnaaz Norouzi (Photo: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 3, 2026 10:50:34 IST

Elnaaz Norouzi, widely recognized for her role in Indian crime thriller Sacred Games, has opened up about the consequences of speaking out against Ali Khamenei. The Iranian actor, who has been an outspoken critic of the regime in her homeland, recently made headlines after publicly reacting to reports surrounding Khamenei.

In a candid interview with Bombay Times, Elnaaz clarified that her criticism is directed at the ruling establishment, not the people of Iran. She emphasized that she is unable to return home as long as the current government remains in power.

Explaining her position, she said it is important to distinguish between the Islamic Republic and the Iranian people. According to her, many Iranians do not share the ideology of the present regime. She referenced Iran’s historical ties with Israel and the United States, noting that figures like Cyrus the Great — often credited with early human rights principles — had freed Jewish communities from Babylonian captivity. She also pointed out that Iran once maintained strong diplomatic relations with the U.S. during the reign of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.

Elnaaz further alleged that dissent against the current regime has led to severe consequences, claiming that several protesters were killed in recent demonstrations.

Elnaaz began her acting career with a Pakistani film in 2017 before gaining prominence through Sacred Games (2018–19). She has since featured in popular projects such as Abhay, Made in Heaven, and Hai Junoon, along with films like Jugjugg Jeeyo and Mastii 4. In 2023, she made her Hollywood debut with Kandahar, starring alongside Gerard Butler and Ali Fazal. She is currently seen as a co-host on Wheel of Fortune with Akshay Kumar.

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 10:50 AM IST
Tags: Elnaaz NorouziirankhameneiUS-israel

