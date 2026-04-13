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Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Juhi Bhatt? Meet 29-Year-Old Influencer Spotted With BeerBiceps Ranveer Allahbadia at MI vs RCB IPL Match at Wankhede Stadium

Who Is Juhi Bhatt? Meet 29-Year-Old Influencer Spotted With BeerBiceps Ranveer Allahbadia at MI vs RCB IPL Match at Wankhede Stadium

Ranveer Allahbadia, who is also known as Beer Biceps, has once again grabbed attention after being spotted with his rumoured girlfriend. A 29-year-old content creator from Dehradun, Uttarakhand, who is steadily growing her presence on social media.

29-Year-Old Influencer Spotted With BeerBiceps Ranveer Allahbadia at MI vs RCB IPL Match. Photo: Instagram
29-Year-Old Influencer Spotted With BeerBiceps Ranveer Allahbadia at MI vs RCB IPL Match. Photo: Instagram

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: April 13, 2026 09:02:40 IST

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Who Is Juhi Bhatt? Meet 29-Year-Old Influencer Spotted With BeerBiceps Ranveer Allahbadia at MI vs RCB IPL Match at Wankhede Stadium

Ranveer Allahbadia, who is also known as Beer Biceps, has once again grabbed attention after being spotted with his rumoured girlfriend. During the clash between the Mumbai Indian and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Wankhede Stadium, Ranveer was seen with influencer Juhi Bhatt. The rumoured couple was seen exiting the stadium after the IPL match. 

BeerBiceps Ranveer Allahbadia Confirms Relationships With Juhi Bhatt 

In a viral video, Ranveer Allahbadia is leaving Wankhede Stadium with his rumoured girlfriend Juhi Bhatt after the IPL match between the Mumbai Indian and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. 

In the clip, a fan approached Ranveer for a selfie, but he politely refused. While doing so, he unintentionally confirmed his relationship, saying, “Nahi nahi, girlfriend ke saath hoon abhi.

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The duo grabbed attention with their matching outfits as Ranveer was in a white T-shirt and blue jeans, while Juhi Bhatt was spotted in a white sleeveless crop top paired with fitted blue denims. 

Who Is BeerBiceps Ranveer Allahbadia Girlfriend Juhi Bhatt? 

Juhi Bhatt is a 29-year-old content creator from Dehradun, Uttarakhand, who is steadily growing her presence on social media. She has gained over 4.5 lakh followers on Instagram. She mainly shares fashion and lifestyle content and has worked with brands like Tira and platforms such as FilterCopy. Her profile includes a mix of dance reels, everyday lifestyle videos, and fun sketches, including videos like When You Break Up With Your Job. 

Who Is Juhi Bhatt? Meet 29-Year-Old Influencer Spotted With BeerBiceps Ranveer Allahbadia at MI vs RCB IPL Match at Wankhede Stadium

BeerBiceps Ranveer Allahbadia Relationships With Nikki Sharma 

Before dating Juhi Bhatt BeerBiceps Ranveer Allahbadia was in a long-term relationship with TV actress Nikki Sharma, widely known for her work in Shiv Shakti. 

For a long time, Nikki kept her image as “sunflower girl” as Ranveer kept her identity private. He often posts photos of them together, and her face was hidden behind a sunflower emoji. Rumours of their split surfaced in early 2025 after they unfollowed each other on Instagram. 

Who Is Juhi Bhatt? Meet 29-Year-Old Influencer Spotted With BeerBiceps Ranveer Allahbadia at MI vs RCB IPL Match at Wankhede Stadium

Ravneer later confirmed the breakup in August 2025, while mentioning it occurred shortly before his controversial appearance on the show India’s Got Latent.

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Who Is Juhi Bhatt? Meet 29-Year-Old Influencer Spotted With BeerBiceps Ranveer Allahbadia at MI vs RCB IPL Match at Wankhede Stadium
Who Is Juhi Bhatt? Meet 29-Year-Old Influencer Spotted With BeerBiceps Ranveer Allahbadia at MI vs RCB IPL Match at Wankhede Stadium
Who Is Juhi Bhatt? Meet 29-Year-Old Influencer Spotted With BeerBiceps Ranveer Allahbadia at MI vs RCB IPL Match at Wankhede Stadium
Who Is Juhi Bhatt? Meet 29-Year-Old Influencer Spotted With BeerBiceps Ranveer Allahbadia at MI vs RCB IPL Match at Wankhede Stadium

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