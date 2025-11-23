LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Pakistani's Richest Actor With Over PKR 1380 Crore Net Worth? Meet SRK Of Pakistan Who Beats Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, His Name Is…

Who Is Pakistani’s Richest Actor With Over PKR 1380 Crore Net Worth? Meet SRK Of Pakistan Who Beats Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, His Name Is…

Humayun Saeed, one of Pakistan’s biggest entertainment icons, has delivered massive hits in TV and film. With a reported net worth ranging from $20M to $50M, he stands among Pakistan’s richest actors, surpassing stars like Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, and even outpacing several Bollywood names.

Humayun Saeed is the highest paid actor of Lollywood (PHOTO: Instagram)
Humayun Saeed is the highest paid actor of Lollywood (PHOTO: Instagram)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 23, 2025 20:00:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Pakistani’s Richest Actor With Over PKR 1380 Crore Net Worth? Meet SRK Of Pakistan Who Beats Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, His Name Is…

Humayun Saeed stands out as one of Pakistan’s biggest stars. He’s made his mark as an actor, producer, and TV personality, with hits like Mere Paas Tum Ho, Bin Roye, Kafir, and Dil Lagi.

In Pakistani cinema, Lollywood, he’s a major force, delivering box-office hits like Inteha, Main Hoon Shahid Afridi, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Love Guru, and Project Ghazi. He’s easily among the country’s most influential names in entertainment.

Humayun Saeed Net Worth

Humayun kicked off his acting journey back in 1990, making his film debut in Javed Fazil’s Bulandi alongside Reema Khan. By 2014, he’d acted in a staggering 576 movies, 388 in Punjabi, 188 in Urdu. His net worth? Around $20 million, or roughly Rs. 163 crore.

But that’s just one estimate. Some reports put his fortune even higher. Siasat, for example, claims Humayun Saeed is Pakistan’s wealthiest actor, with a net worth of $50 million (PKR 1,380 crore or INR 430 crore).

That puts him well ahead of other big names like Fawad Khan ($5 million), Mahira Khan ($7 million), Maya Ali ($15 million), and Shaan Shahid ($20 million).

Inside Humayun Saeed’s Record-Breaking Success

Now, $50 million might seem small next to Shah Rukh Khan’s eye-watering $1.4 billion, but Humayun still outpaces a lot of Bollywood heavyweights. Ranbir Kapoor, Prabhas, and Rajinikanth all trail behind him in terms of wealth.

He earns crores for each project, but acting isn’t his only gig. As the founder of Six Sigma Plus Productions, he’s got several sources of income. Humayun is also one of the rare Pakistani stars to find success internationally. His recurring role as Hasnat Khan in Netflix’s The Crown gave his career and his bank account a major boost.

When Humayun Saeed Met Shah Rukh Khan

Back in 2005, Humayun visited India and shared the stage with Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta at the Zee Cine Awards. He and his fellow stars put on a show that wowed the crowd.

Talking about his meeting with Shah Rukh Khan in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Humayun shared how welcoming SRK was. In his words:

“When I met Shah Rukh, it was a thrilling experience. He was incredibly kind to me. We sat together in his room and discussed Indian and Pakistani films. Since I had just come the previous day to the sets, I did not know exactly what to do. Shah Rukh said, ‘main sambhal lunga.’ The overall moment was very special.”

On the personal front, Humayun is married to Samina, a well-known Pakistani producer. She’s behind popular shows like Kuch Pyar Ka Pagalpan, Kaash Main Teri Beti Na Hoti, Akbari Asghari, Sadqay Tumhare, and Mann Mayal. They tied the knot in 1995 and, so far, don’t have any children.

First published on: Nov 23, 2025 8:00 PM IST
Tags: Humayun Saeed

Who Is Pakistani’s Richest Actor With Over PKR 1380 Crore Net Worth? Meet SRK Of Pakistan Who Beats Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, His Name Is…

QUICK LINKS