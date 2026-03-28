Who Is Reet Padda? Saiyaraa Star Aneet Padda’s Sister Bashes Dhurandhar 2 Calling It ‘Propaganda’ Movie Says ‘Using Political Speeces To Justify Demonetistion’

For those unfamiliar, Reet Padda is the sister of actor Aneet Padda, who rose to prominence after her role in Saiyaara (2025). Unlike her sister, Reet is a marketing professional based in Paris and is actively involved in human and civil rights work, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Her remarks have clearly struck a chord online. While some applauded her for speaking candidly, others criticised her views as being one-sided. What’s evident, however, is that conversations around cinema, politics, and celebrity influence are far from fading. Once again, a film has transcended entertainment to become part of a broader cultural and political debate.

A fresh social media storm has now emerged—not from a film itself, but from a comment thread. Reet Padda has sparked intense online debate after labelling Dhurandhar 2 a “propaganda movie” and questioning Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ silence during a viral Oscars moment on March 27, 2026. What began as a simple reply quickly evolved into a detailed exchange touching on films, politics, and the responsibility of public figures, leaving the internet sharply divided.

‘Propaganda’ remark fuels debate

Reet, who has previously voiced opinions on films like The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story, did not hold back this time either. Responding to a user, she wrote, “Oh, look at me, actually responding to a comment on social media—shocking, I know,” before elaborating on her views. Speaking about Dhurandhar 2, she described it as promoting a government-friendly narrative, even referencing political speeches to justify events like demonetisation. “Call it propaganda? Yep. Deny it? Not a chance,” she added.

Her blunt stance quickly drew attention, with reactions split between support for her honesty and criticism of her strong wording.

On ‘ground reality’ and film narratives

In another response, Reet addressed a user who claimed a better understanding of “ground reality.” She clarified that she was not denying real issues but argued that such films tend to present only one perspective. “I never said the problems didn’t exist, but these films clearly push a certain narrative—and deviation is apparently optional,” she wrote. Her comment sparked a wider question: do films shape public opinion or merely reflect reality—and where should the line be drawn?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Oscars moment questioned

Reet also brought Priyanka Chopra Jonas into the discussion, criticising her silence during a viral Oscars moment. “She’s got a chance to oppose an illegal war next to someone taking a stand, and she can’t even clap,” she wrote. She further added that if her own sister were ever in such a position, she would expect her to speak up. Her remarks have added another layer to the debate over whether celebrities should always voice opinions on global issues.

In her final comment, Reet clarified her stance on religion and politics, stating that while she does not discriminate against individuals, she strongly opposes the use of religion in political discourse. “I do not discriminate against anyone, ever. What I do discriminate against are political figures who drag religion into politics,” she said.

Following the backlash, her social media account has reportedly been set to private.

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