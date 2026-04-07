Who Is Samreen Kaur? Punjabi Actress Rumoured To Be Dating Cricketer Arshdeep Singh

Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh recently set social media buzzing with his cryptic posts on Snapchat. The two-time World Cup winner shared a series of pictures showing him holding hands with a mystery woman, hinting at a possible new chapter in his personal life. The subtle yet intriguing posts quickly caught fans’ attention, sparking curiosity about who the woman might be. Many users began connecting the dots, with a large section of fans speculating that the mystery person could be Punjabi actress Samreen Kaur.

Samreen Kaur’s Early Life and Education

Born in 1999 in Jammu & Kashmir, Samreen Kaur grew up in a family where education was always a priority. With her mother being a professor and her father also working in the education sector, discipline and academics were a big part of her upbringing.

Like many others, she initially followed a traditional path. Samreen pursued a B.Com (Honours) from Symbiosis Pune and later went on to complete her MBA in Chandigarh. At that point, her life seemed to be heading in a completely different direction—but sometimes, life has its own plans.

Everything changed in 2018 when she became a state finalist in the Femina Miss India competition. That moment turned out to be a game-changer, opening doors to the world of modeling and acting, something she hadn’t originally planned but embraced wholeheartedly.

Stepping into the Entertainment Industry

After her pageant journey, Samreen didn’t take long to find her footing in the modeling world. With her confident personality and striking presence, she quickly started getting noticed.

Soon enough, acting opportunities followed. She began exploring both Hindi and Punjabi cinema, gradually building a diverse portfolio and gaining recognition for her work.

Samreen Kaur’s Filmography and Career Highlights

Over the years, Samreen has steadily made her space in the industry. Some of her notable appearances include:

83 (2021): A sports drama based on Kapil Dev and India’s iconic 1983 World Cup win, where she had a brief but noticeable role.

Nail Polish (2021): A courtroom thriller on ZEE5, where she appeared alongside Arjun Rampal.

Sardaar Ji 2 and Jind Mahi: Punjabi films that helped her connect with regional audiences and strengthen her presence in that space.

Apart from films, she has also featured in several Punjabi music videos, which have played a huge role in growing her popularity, especially among younger audiences.

A Digital Star: Samreen Kaur’s Instagram Influence

In today’s world, being an actor isn’t just about films, and Samreen understands that well. She has built a strong identity on social media, especially on Instagram, where she has a following of over 4.4 million.

Her content stands out for its aesthetic and cinematic vibe. From stylish photoshoots to travel moments and behind-the-scenes snippets, she keeps her audience engaged and connected. This digital presence has also made her a popular face for luxury brand collaborations.

Samreen Kaur’s Rumours and Headlines in 2026

In April 2026, Samreen found herself making headlines due to dating rumors involving Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh.

It all started with a Snapchat story posted by Arshdeep, where he was seen holding hands with a mystery woman. Fans quickly began connecting clues, spotting similarities like a finger tattoo and nail art that matched Samreen’s posts. Things picked up even more when she was seen cheering for Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium.

Despite all the buzz, neither Samreen nor Arshdeep has confirmed anything, keeping things open to speculation.

Samreen Kaur’s Past Link-Ups: Ashish Chanchlani Buzz

Before these recent rumours, Samreen was often linked with YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani.

There was quite a bit of chatter on social media at one point, with fans even assuming they were in a relationship. By late 2024, rumours of a breakup also started doing the rounds. However, neither of them publicly addressed it, and both seem to have moved on, focusing on their own careers.

Samreen Kaur’s Personal Life and Privacy

Even with all the attention, Samreen has managed to keep her personal life fairly private. She rarely reacts to rumours or speculation, choosing instead to stay focused on her work.

Samreen Kaur’s Net Worth and Earnings

As of 2026, Samreen Kaur’s estimated net worth is around Rs 15 crore, as per media reports.

Her income comes from multiple sources:

Acting projects: She reportedly charges between ₹5–10 lakh per project.

Brand endorsements: She has collaborated with well-known brands like Nikon, Veet, and Glenmark.

Social media: A significant part of her earnings also comes from paid partnerships and sponsored content on Instagram.

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