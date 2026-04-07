LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Bollywood at World Cup Iran US War akhilesh yadav Arjun Tendulkar Abu Azrael Bechara UAE viral Remark pakistan smart lockdown defence-minister Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bishnupur attack indian premier league donald trump Bollywood at World Cup Iran US War akhilesh yadav Arjun Tendulkar Abu Azrael Bechara UAE viral Remark pakistan smart lockdown defence-minister Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bishnupur attack indian premier league donald trump Bollywood at World Cup Iran US War akhilesh yadav Arjun Tendulkar Abu Azrael Bechara UAE viral Remark pakistan smart lockdown defence-minister Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bishnupur attack indian premier league donald trump Bollywood at World Cup Iran US War akhilesh yadav Arjun Tendulkar Abu Azrael Bechara UAE viral Remark pakistan smart lockdown defence-minister Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bishnupur attack indian premier league
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Bollywood at World Cup Iran US War akhilesh yadav Arjun Tendulkar Abu Azrael Bechara UAE viral Remark pakistan smart lockdown defence-minister Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bishnupur attack indian premier league donald trump Bollywood at World Cup Iran US War akhilesh yadav Arjun Tendulkar Abu Azrael Bechara UAE viral Remark pakistan smart lockdown defence-minister Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bishnupur attack indian premier league donald trump Bollywood at World Cup Iran US War akhilesh yadav Arjun Tendulkar Abu Azrael Bechara UAE viral Remark pakistan smart lockdown defence-minister Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bishnupur attack indian premier league donald trump Bollywood at World Cup Iran US War akhilesh yadav Arjun Tendulkar Abu Azrael Bechara UAE viral Remark pakistan smart lockdown defence-minister Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bishnupur attack indian premier league
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Samreen Kaur? Punjabi Actress Rumoured To Be Dating Cricketer Arshdeep Singh

Who Is Samreen Kaur? Punjabi Actress Rumoured To Be Dating Cricketer Arshdeep Singh

It all started with a Snapchat story posted by Arshdeep Singh, where he was seen holding hands with a mystery woman. Fans quickly began connecting clues, spotting similarities like a finger tattoo and nail art that matched Samreen Kaur’s posts.

Who Is Samreen Kaur? Punjabi Actress Rumoured To Be Dating Cricketer Arshdeep Singh

Published By: Rituparna Sarkar
Published: April 7, 2026 19:16:48 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Samreen Kaur? Punjabi Actress Rumoured To Be Dating Cricketer Arshdeep Singh

Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh recently set social media buzzing with his cryptic posts on Snapchat. The two-time World Cup winner shared a series of pictures showing him holding hands with a mystery woman, hinting at a possible new chapter in his personal life. The subtle yet intriguing posts quickly caught fans’ attention, sparking curiosity about who the woman might be. Many users began connecting the dots, with a large section of fans speculating that the mystery person could be Punjabi actress Samreen Kaur.

Samreen Kaur’s Early Life and Education

Born in 1999 in Jammu & Kashmir, Samreen Kaur grew up in a family where education was always a priority. With her mother being a professor and her father also working in the education sector, discipline and academics were a big part of her upbringing.

Like many others, she initially followed a traditional path. Samreen pursued a B.Com (Honours) from Symbiosis Pune and later went on to complete her MBA in Chandigarh. At that point, her life seemed to be heading in a completely different direction—but sometimes, life has its own plans.

You Might Be Interested In

Everything changed in 2018 when she became a state finalist in the Femina Miss India competition. That moment turned out to be a game-changer, opening doors to the world of modeling and acting, something she hadn’t originally planned but embraced wholeheartedly.

Stepping into the Entertainment Industry

After her pageant journey, Samreen didn’t take long to find her footing in the modeling world. With her confident personality and striking presence, she quickly started getting noticed.

Soon enough, acting opportunities followed. She began exploring both Hindi and Punjabi cinema, gradually building a diverse portfolio and gaining recognition for her work.

Samreen Kaur’s Filmography and Career Highlights

Over the years, Samreen has steadily made her space in the industry. Some of her notable appearances include:

83 (2021): A sports drama based on Kapil Dev and India’s iconic 1983 World Cup win, where she had a brief but noticeable role.

Nail Polish (2021): A courtroom thriller on ZEE5, where she appeared alongside Arjun Rampal.

Sardaar Ji 2 and Jind Mahi: Punjabi films that helped her connect with regional audiences and strengthen her presence in that space.

Apart from films, she has also featured in several Punjabi music videos, which have played a huge role in growing her popularity, especially among younger audiences.

A Digital Star: Samreen Kaur’s Instagram Influence

In today’s world, being an actor isn’t just about films, and Samreen understands that well. She has built a strong identity on social media, especially on Instagram, where she has a following of over 4.4 million.

Her content stands out for its aesthetic and cinematic vibe. From stylish photoshoots to travel moments and behind-the-scenes snippets, she keeps her audience engaged and connected. This digital presence has also made her a popular face for luxury brand collaborations.

Samreen Kaur’s Rumours and Headlines in 2026

In April 2026, Samreen found herself making headlines due to dating rumors involving Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh.

It all started with a Snapchat story posted by Arshdeep, where he was seen holding hands with a mystery woman. Fans quickly began connecting clues, spotting similarities like a finger tattoo and nail art that matched Samreen’s posts. Things picked up even more when she was seen cheering for Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium.

Despite all the buzz, neither Samreen nor Arshdeep has confirmed anything, keeping things open to speculation.

Samreen Kaur’s Past Link-Ups: Ashish Chanchlani Buzz

Before these recent rumours, Samreen was often linked with YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani.

There was quite a bit of chatter on social media at one point, with fans even assuming they were in a relationship. By late 2024, rumours of a breakup also started doing the rounds. However, neither of them publicly addressed it, and both seem to have moved on, focusing on their own careers.

Samreen Kaur’s Personal Life and Privacy

Even with all the attention, Samreen has managed to keep her personal life fairly private. She rarely reacts to rumours or speculation, choosing instead to stay focused on her work.

Samreen Kaur’s Net Worth and Earnings

As of 2026, Samreen Kaur’s estimated net worth is around Rs 15 crore, as per media reports.

Her income comes from multiple sources:

Acting projects: She reportedly charges between ₹5–10 lakh per project.

Brand endorsements: She has collaborated with well-known brands like Nikon, Veet, and Glenmark.

Social media: A significant part of her earnings also comes from paid partnerships and sponsored content on Instagram.

ALSO READ: Only Priyanka Chopra Can Make Raw Mango Treat By Poolside This Seductive | See Viral Photos

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: arshdeep singhentertainmentSamreen Kaur

RELATED News

Only Priyanka Chopra Can Make Raw Mango Treat By Poolside This Seductive | See Viral Photos

Rajpal Yadav Viral Video: Actor Mocked By Saurabh Dwivedi At Screen Awards 2026, Salman Khan Extends Support

Sridevi Being Called ‘Homewrecker’ For Getting Married To Boney Kapoor, Reveals Janhvi Kapoor As She Misses Her

Who Is Disha Vakani? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actress Faces Heartbreak As Her Father, Bhim Vakani, Passes Away; Fans Mourn

Who Was Bhim Vakani? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor and Father of Disha Vakani Passes Away

LATEST NEWS

What Is The Significance Of Al Jubail? Saudi Arabia’s Industrial Hub Powering 7% Of GDP Comes Under Iranian Attack

Gurugram Tragedy: 8-Year-Old Boy Crushed Under School Van, Dies On Way To Hospital; Driver Arrested, Chilling CCTV Footage Surfaces | WATCH

‘A Whole Civilization Will Die Tonight’: Donald Trump Issues Stark Warning Ahead Of Strait of Hormuz Deadline, Signals Possible Regime Change In Iran

Lashkar-e-Taiba Module Busted In Jammu and Kashmir: Two Pakistani Terrorists Among Five Arrested, Key Accused Caught After 16 Years

Dr Anurag Mehrotra’s Swasth Suraksha Yatra and Siddh Hospital’s Hospital on Wheels Take the Fight Against Non‑Communicable Diseases to India’s Doorstep

Samsung To Discontinue Messaging App By July As Google Takes Over, Signalling Deeper Integration And OS Unification

Firing Outside Israel Consulate In Istanbul Leaves One Attacker Dead, Two Injured During Extended Gunfight With Cops

Vande Bharat Train Row: Passenger On ‘Ahmedabad–Mumbai’ Route Finds Insect In Dal Chawal; IRCTC Imposes Rs 10 Lakh Penalty On Vendor | WATCH

Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G To Debut In India: Dimensity 6300 Chipset, 7,000mAh Battery, And Different Colour Options, Check All Details And Launch Date

Delhi Assembly Security Breach: Accused Sarabjit Singh Says He Is ‘Mentally Unwell’, Court Remands To Eight Days Of Police Custody

Who Is Samreen Kaur? Punjabi Actress Rumoured To Be Dating Cricketer Arshdeep Singh

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Samreen Kaur? Punjabi Actress Rumoured To Be Dating Cricketer Arshdeep Singh

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Samreen Kaur? Punjabi Actress Rumoured To Be Dating Cricketer Arshdeep Singh
Who Is Samreen Kaur? Punjabi Actress Rumoured To Be Dating Cricketer Arshdeep Singh
Who Is Samreen Kaur? Punjabi Actress Rumoured To Be Dating Cricketer Arshdeep Singh
Who Is Samreen Kaur? Punjabi Actress Rumoured To Be Dating Cricketer Arshdeep Singh

QUICK LINKS