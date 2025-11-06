LIVE TV
Who Is Shivani Parihar? Anunay Sood's Girlfriend Breaks Silence On His Untimely Death With A Heartbreaking Note: 'I Don't Know How To'

Who Is Shivani Parihar? Anunay Sood’s Girlfriend Breaks Silence On His Untimely Death With A Heartbreaking Note: ‘I Don’t Know How To’

Following the tragic death of travel influencer Anunay Sood at 32, his girlfriend, actress Shivani Parihar, shared an emotional note mourning their lost future and eternal bond, leaving fans heartbroken across social media.

Who Is Shivani Parihar? Anunay Sood’s Girlfriend Pens a Heartbreaking Note After His Sudden Demise (Pc: Instagram)
Who Is Shivani Parihar? Anunay Sood’s Girlfriend Pens a Heartbreaking Note After His Sudden Demise (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 6, 2025 18:52:30 IST

Who Is Shivani Parihar? Anunay Sood’s Girlfriend Breaks Silence On His Untimely Death With A Heartbreaking Note: ‘I Don’t Know How To’

With the abrupt demise of Anunay Sood, the famed travel photographer and the influencer, the light for the global digital community has gone out. Anunay traveled to almost 40 countries whose documentation has seen breathtaking takes but with his departure at only 32, a deep silence has now girdled this earth.

While fans and friends mourned a free spirit of a life lived in motion, it was Shivani Parihar, Anunay’s girlfriend, who brought the greatest raw grief to the public consciousness. This beautiful tribute by the fellow actress and content creator from Jaipur, Shivani, gave insight into the depth of the relationship and, in the most tragic context, confirmed the bond they so dearly cherished through her emotional tribute.

Shivani Parihar’s Emotional Tribute

Shivani Parihar, the partner of Anunay, posted an emotional post on social media for a heartbreaking farewell to their love story. The image-the two of them head resting on his shoulder-conveys simplicity yet poignant intimacy and comfort.

In her note, Shivani expressed utter shock and disbelief, saying that her heart feels so heavy, and everything around feels so empty. There was an unambiguous reference to the future they were going to share and to the dreams so abruptly snatched away.

Anunay Sood’s Influencer Legacy

Anunay Sood was a name synonymous with immense transformations to the travel industry. Based in Dubai, he was a member of the Forbes India Top 100 Digital Stars list for three consecutive years (2022, 2023, and 2024) while showing continuous creativity and vast outreach. His works gathered millions of followers, working closely with major tourism boards and global brands.

Who Is Shivani Parihar? Anunay Sood’s Girlfriend Breaks Silence On His Untimely Death With A Heartbreaking Note: ‘I Don’t Know How To’

A retrospective view of his social media posts would take us to Las Vegas, a weekend soaked in irony in that it celebrated speed and life just days before his untimely end. Shivani’s note captured so beautifully their bond, with words like “You were my person, my safe place, my life, my everything” and ending with the tear-filled realization: “One moment we were planning our forever, and now I’m here trying to understand how to live without you.”

Also Read: Anunay Sood Death: What Really Broke His bond With Rebel Kid Aka Apoorva Mukhija And All The Major Controversies?

First published on: Nov 6, 2025 6:52 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Who Is Shivani Parihar? Anunay Sood’s Girlfriend Breaks Silence On His Untimely Death With A Heartbreaking Note: ‘I Don’t Know How To’

Group Websites
Who Is Shivani Parihar? Anunay Sood’s Girlfriend Breaks Silence On His Untimely Death With A Heartbreaking Note: ‘I Don’t Know How To’
Who Is Shivani Parihar? Anunay Sood’s Girlfriend Breaks Silence On His Untimely Death With A Heartbreaking Note: ‘I Don’t Know How To’
Who Is Shivani Parihar? Anunay Sood’s Girlfriend Breaks Silence On His Untimely Death With A Heartbreaking Note: ‘I Don’t Know How To’

QUICK LINKS