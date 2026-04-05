Who Is Vikash Nowlakha? The Cinematographer Behind Dhurandhar Whom Aditya Dhar Calls The Film’s ‘Soul’ Over Ranveer Singh

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has brought not just its stars but also its behind-the-scenes talent into the limelight through the film’s shining success. Dhurandhar’s title of “soul” was awarded to Vikash Nowlakha for his immense contribution regarding visual storytelling and the film’s emotional depth; while some people may think of the leading actor Ranveer Singh.

Who is Vikash Nowlakha? The man behind the lens

Vikash Nowlakha has made a name for himself as a particular cinematographer within Indian cinema by creating films, documentaries, and web series. He has established a strong reputation with his distinct visual style and his ability to utilize visual storytelling effectively through his camera work on numerous projects over the years. Some of the films and documentaries he has previously worked on include Rocket Singh, Brahmāstra, and The Green Planet, as well as many other internationally recognized documentaries.

He has gained notoriety for capturing emotions through visuals and not simply capturing spectacles. His work often combines realism with cinematic depth, making every scene feel big yet grounded. For Dhurandhar, Vikash Nowlakha served as cinematographer and assisted in bringing the intense spy world to life through visual detail and an atmosphere supported by the film’s storytelling.

Aditya Dhar’s heartfelt tribute to Vikash Nowlakha

Aditya Dhar took to social media to share some behind-the-scenes pictures. He shared that Nowlakha is the “eye, instinct, and soul of Dhurandhar.” Aditya also revealed that Nowlakha was actually one of the last few major members of the crew to join; he happened to sign on just days before production began shooting.

Dhar believes the timing of this was ““felt less like onboarding… and more like destiny quietly stepping in.” He commended Nowlakha’s commitment to realizing the film’s vision through extreme elements, burning summers in Amritsar and cold winters in Leh, and that “He never once let the vision falter.”

Aditya Dhar: Vikash Nowlakha has the ability to understand how the scene looks

Dhar continued to elaborate upon how Nowlakha is unique and what he possesses that most do not, which is not simply technical ability, but rather emotional understanding. Aditya stated that Nowlakha not only has an “eye for detail” but also a rare ability to understand “not just how a scene looks, but how it feels.”

He also said that, even during such a challenging shoot, Nowlakha has never let his vision for the movie waver, so he had the full weight of the film on his shoulders throughout. For sure, this level of dedication has helped create a distinctive visual identity and emotional impact for the film.

A film driven by strong visuals and storytelling

Visuals encompass the majority of what drives Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which is a big-budget action, spy-thriller starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R. Madhavan. The cast and crew have been very well-received for their wonderful scale, action and majestic performances. However, the praise for Dhurandhar hasn’t been limited to just those aspects, but also includes strong technical achievements, especially in terms of cinematography.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a part of a much larger franchise developed by director Dhar. He also directed Uri: The Surgical Strike before developing the world of action, politics, and actual events into a larger film universe with his first two blockbusters

Dhar’s comments about Nowlakha being the “soul” of his movie shifted the view that is usually placed on the on-screen talent to the people who assist in making them happen, specifically cinematographers, whose work is significant in this day and age of movie-making.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Raha’s Cute Question After Ramayana Teaser: ‘Why Do You Look Like That?’