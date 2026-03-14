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Home > Entertainment > Who Is Zach Braff? ‘Scrubs’ Star Trends Online After Rumors Claim He’s Dating an AI Chatbot — Internet Wants Answers

Who Is Zach Braff? ‘Scrubs’ Star Trends Online After Rumors Claim He’s Dating an AI Chatbot — Internet Wants Answers

Actor Zach Braff has recently dismissed rumours suggesting that he is dating an AI chatbot. The speculation emerged after a discussion on a podcast sparked online chatter that a well-known Hollywood actor was in a relationship with a chatbot.

Zach Braff (Photo: imdb)
Zach Braff (Photo: imdb)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 14, 2026 11:16:11 IST

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Who Is Zach Braff? ‘Scrubs’ Star Trends Online After Rumors Claim He’s Dating an AI Chatbot — Internet Wants Answers

Actor Zach Braff has recently dismissed rumours suggesting that he is dating an AI chatbot. The speculation emerged after a discussion on a podcast sparked online chatter that a well-known Hollywood actor was in a relationship with a chatbot.

According to PEOPLE, the rumours began following a conversation on the podcast I Need You Guys, hosted by comedians Max Silvestri, Jenny Slate, and Gabe Liedman. In a December 2025 episode featuring guest Kumail Nanjiani, the hosts discussed an unnamed actor who was allegedly involved with an AI chatbot.

As the discussion gained traction online, Braff addressed the claims through his Instagram Stories, clarifying that the rumours were false. He also suggested that the confusion may have stemmed from a storyline in an upcoming episode of his popular show Scrubs.

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“I’m not dating a chatbot,” Braff wrote. “I can’t believe I have to type these words. It is a storyline in an upcoming ep of Scrubs. Maybe it came from that? Not sure. But not me. Love, The guy not dating his chatbot. Please update all gossip sites.”

Braff also shared screenshots from the podcast episode where the hosts opened up about the rumour involving a “prominent Hollywood actor.” In the episode, Silvestri said that the actor reportedly even brings the chatbot along and talks to it regularly.

“Also I had no idea until tonight (because I’m not on TikTok) that these folks were the origin of this?” Braff wrote alongside screengrabs from the podcast. “I feel like now is a good time to be kind to people.” Braff was previously in a relationship with actress Florence Pugh from 2019 to 2022. 

(With ANI Inputs)

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First published on: Mar 14, 2026 11:16 AM IST
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Who Is Zach Braff? ‘Scrubs’ Star Trends Online After Rumors Claim He’s Dating an AI Chatbot — Internet Wants Answers

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Who Is Zach Braff? ‘Scrubs’ Star Trends Online After Rumors Claim He’s Dating an AI Chatbot — Internet Wants Answers

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Who Is Zach Braff? ‘Scrubs’ Star Trends Online After Rumors Claim He’s Dating an AI Chatbot — Internet Wants Answers
Who Is Zach Braff? ‘Scrubs’ Star Trends Online After Rumors Claim He’s Dating an AI Chatbot — Internet Wants Answers
Who Is Zach Braff? ‘Scrubs’ Star Trends Online After Rumors Claim He’s Dating an AI Chatbot — Internet Wants Answers
Who Is Zach Braff? ‘Scrubs’ Star Trends Online After Rumors Claim He’s Dating an AI Chatbot — Internet Wants Answers

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