Home > Entertainment > Who Will Replace Deepika Padukone In Kalki Sequel? THIS Actress Is The Top Choice Of Makers After Actress' Exit

Who Will Replace Deepika Padukone In Kalki Sequel? THIS Actress Is The Top Choice Of Makers After Actress’ Exit

Deepika Padukone has exited Kalki 2898 AD sequel after fee and work-hour disagreements, but confirmed her reunion with Shah Rukh Khan in King. Fans are now speculating who will replace her in the Nag Ashwin-directed film starring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

Deepika Padukone in a still from Kalki 2898 AD (Pic Credit: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 20, 2025 08:57:22 IST

The news of her not being part of the sequel to Nag Ashwin’s film Kalki 2898 AD broke the hearts of Deepika Padukone fans. 

Deepika Padukone has already confirmed her exit in the Kalki 2898 AD sequel and has provided some sensational news of getting reunited with Shah Rukh Khan in King.

Deepika Padukone again collaborates with SRK

Deepika has posted a picture of their hands clinging to each other and said, “The first thing he had taught me nearly 18 years ago during the filming of Om Shanti Om, was that having the experience of making a movie and the people you share it with are more important than the success of a movie.”

She continued, “I could not say more, and I have used that lesson in all the decisions I have made since. And that is most likely the reason why we are on our 6th movie together?” 

Who Will Replace Deepika Padukone In Kalki Sequel? 

Deepika Padukone, was, no doubt, excellent in Kalki 2898 AD. The makers would find it hard to come up with a substitute to fill the position. This is more so following the commendation of her acting skills after the first part by the fans.

One of the fans posted, “Alia Bhatt This role will be ideal set. Another said Priyanka Chopra but she left bollywood already. 

Why did Deepika Padukone quit the Kalki sequel? 

According to what is reported in Bollywood Hungama, this abrupt exit was caused by the demands for a fee and working conditions by Deepika. The actress reportedly demanded to be paid a 25 per cent increase in fee compared to the first part. This is not all, she even demanded an 8-hour shift and insisted on it.

The producers made the best efforts to provide Padukone with all she could have. This went to the extent of a luxury vanity van to her sleep time in exchange of increased shoot hours yet she still declined. The sources who were near the development also added, they also offered to negotiate finances, as even Prabhas had not requested an increment in fees. 



Tags: deepika padukonekalki-2898-adtrending news

QUICK LINKS