How Much Is Deepika Padukone Charging For KING? Actress Quit Kalki Sequel To Partner With Shah Rukh Khan For The Sixth Time

Deepika Padukone has confirmed her departure from the Kalki 2898 AD sequel and has given some sensational news of reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan in King.

Deepika Padukone partners with SRK yet again

Deepika has shared a photo of their hands clasped together and wrote, “The very first lesson he taught me almost 18 years ago while filming Om Shanti Om was that the experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success.”

She added, “I couldn’t agree more and have applied that learning to every decision I’ve made since. And that’s probably why we’re back making our 6th movie together?”

How much is Deepika Padukone charging for KING?

Deepika Padukone is one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood, commanding a hefty fee for her films.

On average, she charges between ₹15 to ₹20 crore per movie, depending on the scale of the project, her role, and the production budget. The actress might be charging the same for the SRK-starrer KING.

For big-banner films or pan-India releases, her remuneration often touches the higher end of this range, making her one of the most sought-after and bankable stars in the Indian film industry.

Why did Deepika Padukone exit the Kalki 2898 AD sequel?

Vyjayanthi Movies recently announced that Deepika was not doing the Kalki 2898 AD sequel with an official statement about the X: This is to officially state that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the follow-up of the movie Kalki2898AD. We have thought long and hard and we want to separate. We failed to find a partnership, even though there was a long process of making the first film. And a movie such as Kalki2898AD is worthy of that and so much more. We hope that she will do well with her future projects.

A cryptic post on Instagram by director Nag Ashwin also went viral. He wrote with a fan edit of the Krishna entry that he could not change what occurred, but could select what comes nex,t and left it up to fans to guess whether it was a veiled activation to Deepika quitting.

