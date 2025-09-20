LIVE TV
donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
Home > Entertainment > Amid News Of Dropping Out From Kalki, Deepika Padukone Shares Heartfelt Instagram Post Holding Shah Rukh Khan’s Hand As They Reunite For Their 6th Film ‘King’

Deepika Padukone shares heartfelt memories with Shah Rukh Khan as they reunite for King. The film features an all-star cast and is directed by Siddharth Anand, promising a thrilling cinematic experience.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 20, 2025 03:12:17 IST

Shah Rukh Khan And Deepika: It is hard to believe that it has been nearly 18 years since Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan first appeared on the screen.

The beautiful actress has just made a very emotional confession in one of her heartfelt posts, which brought us back to the time when they first collaborated on Om Shanti Om. Deepika shared the first tip SRK had imparted to her, which is the biggest thing any actor can want to hear: that the magic of creating a film is not only in its success but in the individuals and experience.

Isn’t that a beautiful manner of taking life and work? It is no wonder that these two have remained close to each other over the years, establishing one of the most enviable on-screen relationships in Bollywood. And guess what? The two are back once more to shoot their sixth movie. There is just almost no time before the fans are eager to see this legendary duo light up the big screen again. And now, wait, this reunion is something that will give you more magical moments on the screen!

Deepika Padukone’s Bollywood Debut And Past Collaborations With The King Shah Rukh Khan

Deepika Padukone got off to a good start in her Bollywood career with a huge blockbuster film Om Shanti Om (2007) opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Ever since that memorable debut, this duo that can never be forgotten has given one hit after another, acting together in such crowd favorites as Chennai Express, Happy New Year, and the recent blockbuster Pathaan. They just recently released a new joint track Jawan (2023), which simply contributed to their legendary image. In every movie, Deepika and SRK have established the reason why they are one of the most popular and recognized on-screen couples in Hindi cinema, who leave the viewers spellbound by their unparalleled chemistry and impeccable acting.

About The Upcoming Film ‘King’ With Shah Rukh Khan

The upcoming film King, directed by Siddharth Anand, follows a mentor and disciple on a dangerous journey testing their survival skills. The cast includes Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, and more. The screenplay is penned by Sujoy Ghosh alongside Siddharth.

Deepika’s Shocking Exit From Kalki Sends Bollywood Into A Frenzy!

Deepika Padukone leaves her much-anticipated Kalki in a gorgeous way, Bollywood is buzzing!

The sudden move taken by the diva has fans and insiders buzzing with rumors of timetable conflicts and creative spurts being thrown about behind the scenes.

Deepika was fully ready to perform as the lead in the movie, making this exit even more shocking. The makers are now wildly seeking a new heroine to fill the glamorous shoes she has left behind. However, Deepika cannot be ruled out as she is preparing to make her hot comeback with King and Shah Rukh Khan. Keep watching, Bollywood fans, as the drama is yet to begin!

Read More: Deepika Padukone officially dropped from ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ sequel; producers say film deserves “commitment”

Tags: deepika padukoneshah rukh khan

