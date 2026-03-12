Why Did Dhurandhar’s FA9LA Singer Flipperachi Cancel His India Shows? UN40 Festival Appearance, Mumbai Shows Dropped Amid Middle East War

The concert schedule for fans who enjoy watching the viral hit “FA9LA” must be delayed because they need to pause their concert activities.

The rapper Flipperachi has cancelled all his upcoming Indian performances, which included his main performance at the UN40 festival that took place in Bengaluru on March 14 and 15.

The artist from Bahrain decided to stop his activities because the Middle East conflict has created major obstacles for both travel and logistical operations.

The UN40 festival organizers announced through Saregama India social media that the Mumbai show on March 13 at Phoenix Marketcity had been cancelled because ticketing platforms reported an unconfirmed cancellation.

Geopolitical Disruptions and UN40 Lineup

Flipperachi struggles to travel between Bahrain and India because the Middle East conflict has disrupted international travel routes.

The rapper could not perform at the event this weekend because of the ongoing regional unrest, according to the organizers. The UN40 festival continues to proceed according to its scheduled events despite the major artist cancellation.

The event remains a high-profile destination for music lovers, shifting its spotlight to a diverse roster of Indian talent. The festival maintains its energy through Himesh Reshammiya’s Bollywood performances and his contemporary acts Talwiinder, Aditya Rikhari, and Shalmali Kholgade, who will perform from the festival lineup.

Dhurandhar Success and Cinematic Momentum

Flipperachi experienced a rise in popularity throughout India because of the successful box office performance of the movie Dhurandhar which features Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna. His track “FA9LA” became a massive social media sensation, which created a new musical genre that combined Arabic rap with Indian musical styles.

The absence of their favorite artist from India brings disappointment to his fans, but his online presence keeps increasing. The tour planned to use the success of the film franchise to attract audiences because the sequel Dhurandhar The Revenge will premiere in theaters on March 19.

The empty live stage space will not present any activity, but the rapper’s music will take control of the radio stations during the peak promotion period of the film.

