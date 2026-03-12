LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
global cyberattack news donald trump Maya Kibbel assasination attempt Creek Harbor 172 million barrels February 28 Sehri timings Drone Strike latest india news instagram down Abu Dhabi news global cyberattack news donald trump Maya Kibbel assasination attempt Creek Harbor 172 million barrels February 28 Sehri timings Drone Strike latest india news instagram down Abu Dhabi news global cyberattack news donald trump Maya Kibbel assasination attempt Creek Harbor 172 million barrels February 28 Sehri timings Drone Strike latest india news instagram down Abu Dhabi news global cyberattack news donald trump Maya Kibbel assasination attempt Creek Harbor 172 million barrels February 28 Sehri timings Drone Strike latest india news instagram down Abu Dhabi news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
global cyberattack news donald trump Maya Kibbel assasination attempt Creek Harbor 172 million barrels February 28 Sehri timings Drone Strike latest india news instagram down Abu Dhabi news global cyberattack news donald trump Maya Kibbel assasination attempt Creek Harbor 172 million barrels February 28 Sehri timings Drone Strike latest india news instagram down Abu Dhabi news global cyberattack news donald trump Maya Kibbel assasination attempt Creek Harbor 172 million barrels February 28 Sehri timings Drone Strike latest india news instagram down Abu Dhabi news global cyberattack news donald trump Maya Kibbel assasination attempt Creek Harbor 172 million barrels February 28 Sehri timings Drone Strike latest india news instagram down Abu Dhabi news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Why Did Dhurandhar’s FA9LA Singer Flipperachi Cancel His India Shows? UN40 Festival Appearance, Mumbai Shows Dropped Amid Middle East War

Why Did Dhurandhar’s FA9LA Singer Flipperachi Cancel His India Shows? UN40 Festival Appearance, Mumbai Shows Dropped Amid Middle East War

Rapper Flipperachi has cancelled all upcoming India shows, including UN40 festival performances in Bengaluru and Mumbai, due to Middle East conflict disrupting travel. Fans miss live FA9LA performances, but the festival continues with Indian acts while his online popularity soars ahead of the Dhurandhar sequel.

Flipperachi Cancels India Shows Amid Middle East Conflict, Fans Miss FA9LA Live
Flipperachi Cancels India Shows Amid Middle East Conflict, Fans Miss FA9LA Live

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 12, 2026 09:28:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Did Dhurandhar’s FA9LA Singer Flipperachi Cancel His India Shows? UN40 Festival Appearance, Mumbai Shows Dropped Amid Middle East War

The concert schedule for fans who enjoy watching the viral hit “FA9LA” must be delayed because they need to pause their concert activities.

The rapper Flipperachi has cancelled all his upcoming Indian performances, which included his main performance at the UN40 festival that took place in Bengaluru on March 14 and 15.

The artist from Bahrain decided to stop his activities because the Middle East conflict has created major obstacles for both travel and logistical operations.

You Might Be Interested In

The UN40 festival organizers announced through Saregama India social media that the Mumbai show on March 13 at Phoenix Marketcity had been cancelled because ticketing platforms reported an unconfirmed cancellation.

Geopolitical Disruptions and UN40 Lineup

Flipperachi struggles to travel between Bahrain and India because the Middle East conflict has disrupted international travel routes.

The rapper could not perform at the event this weekend because of the ongoing regional unrest, according to the organizers. The UN40 festival continues to proceed according to its scheduled events despite the major artist cancellation.

The event remains a high-profile destination for music lovers, shifting its spotlight to a diverse roster of Indian talent. The festival maintains its energy through Himesh Reshammiya’s Bollywood performances and his contemporary acts Talwiinder, Aditya Rikhari, and Shalmali Kholgade, who will perform from the festival lineup.

Dhurandhar Success and Cinematic Momentum

Flipperachi experienced a rise in popularity throughout India because of the successful box office performance of the movie Dhurandhar which features Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna. His track “FA9LA” became a massive social media sensation, which created a new musical genre that combined Arabic rap with Indian musical styles.

The absence of their favorite artist from India brings disappointment to his fans, but his online presence keeps increasing. The tour planned to use the success of the film franchise to attract audiences because the sequel Dhurandhar The Revenge will premiere in theaters on March 19.

The empty live stage space will not present any activity, but the rapper’s music will take control of the radio stations during the peak promotion period of the film.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Smashes Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh’s Sequel Earns $1M Overseas, Rs 23 Cr In India, Will It Beat Animal?

First published on: Mar 12, 2026 9:28 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: DhurandharFA9LAFlipperachiUN40 festival

RELATED News

One Piece Season 3: Release Date, Plot, Full Cast, And Everything Fans Need To Know | Full Details Inside

From Sensation To Silver Screen: Mahakumbh Mela Girl Monalisa Bhosle’s Net Worth Revealed After She Joins Movies

Kritika Kamra Ditches Lavish Wedding Affair, Marries Actor-Host Gaurav Kapur In Intimate Ceremony; Farhan Akhtar, Malaika Arora Add Glam To Low-Key Event

Badhaai Ho In Real Life: Is Neena Gupta Pregnant At The Age Of 66? Actress Clears The Air With A Clever Joke, ‘The Truth Is…’

Who Is Farman Khan? Viral Prayagraj Kumbh Mela Fame Monalisa Bhonsle Marries Muslim Boyfriend, Seeks Police Protection Amid Family Opposition

LATEST NEWS

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 12: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities

SRH IPL 2026 Schedule: Sunrisers Hyderabad First Phase Fixtures, Dates, Venues— SRH vs RCB On THIS Date

Iran-Linked Hackers Hit US Medical Giant Stryker: Handala Claims 50TB Massive Cyberattack, Calls It ‘New Chapter in Cyber Warfare’

India Among 16 Trading Partners In New US Trade Investigation, Donald Trump Orders ‘Section 301’ Probe – New Tariffs On Indian Goods Coming Next?

Who is Kamal Singh Jamwal? Gunman Who Fired At Farooq Abdullah At Point-Blank Range In Jammu Wedding, Reveals Why He Planned Assassination For 20 Years

Creek Harbor Tower In UAE Attacked By Iran After Tehran Hit Dubai International Airport, IRGC Expanding Attacks Across The Gulf

US Set To Release 172 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve To Reduce Soaring Prices Amid Iran War

‘We Won In The First Hour, But Won’t Leave Early’: Donald Trump Claims Victory In Iran War, Vows To ‘Finish The Job’

Massive Fire Erupts At Fish Market Near Delhi’s Uttam Nagar; Firefighting Operation Underway, Video Shows Thick Smoke And Flames | WATCH

Ramadan 2026: Sehri Time Today On March 12 – Check City-Wise Timings In Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad, And Major Cities

Why Did Dhurandhar’s FA9LA Singer Flipperachi Cancel His India Shows? UN40 Festival Appearance, Mumbai Shows Dropped Amid Middle East War

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Did Dhurandhar’s FA9LA Singer Flipperachi Cancel His India Shows? UN40 Festival Appearance, Mumbai Shows Dropped Amid Middle East War

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Did Dhurandhar’s FA9LA Singer Flipperachi Cancel His India Shows? UN40 Festival Appearance, Mumbai Shows Dropped Amid Middle East War
Why Did Dhurandhar’s FA9LA Singer Flipperachi Cancel His India Shows? UN40 Festival Appearance, Mumbai Shows Dropped Amid Middle East War
Why Did Dhurandhar’s FA9LA Singer Flipperachi Cancel His India Shows? UN40 Festival Appearance, Mumbai Shows Dropped Amid Middle East War
Why Did Dhurandhar’s FA9LA Singer Flipperachi Cancel His India Shows? UN40 Festival Appearance, Mumbai Shows Dropped Amid Middle East War

QUICK LINKS