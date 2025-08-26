LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Why Is Boney Kapoor Moving To Madras High Court Over Sridevi's Chennai Property? Here's What You Need To Know

Why Is Boney Kapoor Moving To Madras High Court Over Sridevi’s Chennai Property? Here’s What You Need To Know

Film producer Boney Kapoor has moved the Madras High Court, alleging fraud in a dispute over Sridevi’s Chennai farmhouse. He claims three individuals are falsely asserting ownership rights and has sought cancellation of their legal heirship certificate. The court has ordered a review in four weeks.

Boney Kapoor with Sridevi
Boney Kapoor with Sridevi

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 26, 2025 16:26:44 IST

Film producer Boney Kapoor has approached the Madras High Court, claiming that three individuals are illegally asserting rights over a Chennai property that belonged to his late wife, actress Sridevi.

According to The Hindu, Kapoor has filed a petition detailing what he calls a “fraud” committed by these three people.

Boney Kapoor Alleges Fraud in Ownership Claims on Sridevi’s ECR Property

So, what’s the issue here? Kapoor explained to the court that Sridevi bought this property way back on April 19, 1988, from M.C. Sambanda Mudaliar.

Mudaliar had three sons and two daughters, and his family had worked out an arrangement for dividing the property among themselves in 1960. Based on that agreement, Sridevi purchased the place.

Now, suddenly, three people have surfaced, claiming ownership. One of them, a woman, says she was the second wife of one of Mudaliar’s sons, and the other two are her children.

Kapoor questioned the legitimacy of this claim, pointing out that the woman says her marriage took place in 1975, but Mudaliar’s son’s first wife didn’t pass away until June 24, 1999. In other words, he’s arguing that the marriage isn’t legal.

Legal Battle Over Sridevi’s Chennai Estate Intensifies

Kapoor also challenged the authority of the revenue official who issued a legal heirship certificate to these three individuals. He’s asked the court to cancel it as soon as possible.

After hearing Kapoor’s plea, Justice N. Anand Venkatesh instructed the Tambaram Taluk Tahsildar to make a decision on the matter within four weeks.

For context, the property in question is on East Coast Road (ECR) in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and has served as a farmhouse for Sridevi’s family.

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi got married in June 1996. Sridevi died in February 2018. The couple’s daughters, Janhvi and Khushi, have both entered the film industry. Janhvi with her debut in “Dhadak” (2018), and Khushi with “The Archies” in 2023.

Tags: Bollywood newsBoney Kapoorcelebrity newssridevitrending news

