LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family donald trump Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family donald trump Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family donald trump Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family donald trump
Live TV
TRENDING |
Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family donald trump Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family donald trump Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family donald trump Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family donald trump
Home > Entertainment > Why Special Ops Season 2 Release Has Been Postponed? Kay Kay Menon Reveals The REAL Reason, Shares New Date

Why Special Ops Season 2 Release Has Been Postponed? Kay Kay Menon Reveals The REAL Reason, Shares New Date

Special Ops Season 2, starring Kay Kay Menon as R&AW officer Himmat Singh, now premieres on JioCinema on July 18. Directed by Shivam Nair, the new season tackles cyber terrorism and digital warfare, with all episodes releasing together.

Kay Kay Menon will be back as Himmat Singh in Special Ops 2
Kay Kay Menon will be back as Himmat Singh in Special Ops 2

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 8, 2025 23:37:33 IST

Special Ops fans are in for a bit of a rollercoaster. Season two was supposed to drop on July 11th, but it is not happening anymore. The new date? July 18th. Yes, a week’s delay might sting. 

Shivam Nair’s back at the helm, and Kay Kay Menon is returning as Himmat Singh—probably the only R&AW officer who can stare cyber terrorists into submission.

Why Special Ops Season 2 release has been postponed?

This time, forget all the usual running and gunning. We’re talking cyber warfare. Himmat and his crew have to deal with some next-level, behind-the-scenes threats. 

Kay Kay Menon even jumped on Instagram to share a video and explain the delay. Something about “circumstances beyond his control.” Classic. But he did promise that all the episodes would land together, so no agonizing week-to-week cliffhangers. 

What Is Special Ops Season 2 all about? 

The vibe this season is way darker and sneakier. Less kaboom, more “who’s hacking my phone right now?” Menon says Himmat isn’t your typical chest-thumping hero; the guy’s more about heavy choices and less about flexing.

And you can tell the role’s got under Menon’s skin—in a good way.

For the uninitiated, Special Ops started back in 2020, created by Neeraj Pandey and produced by Friday Storytellers. The cast is stacked: Prakash Raj, Vinay Pathak, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Karan Tacker, Saiyami Kher, Muzammil Ibrahim, Gautami Kapoor, Parmeet Sethi, Kali Prasad Mukherjee.

Mark your calendars for July 18th, because that’s when Special Ops Season 2 lands on Jiocinema. 

ALSO READ: Is Kangana Ranaut Done With Politics? BJP MP Says It Isn’t Glamorous As People Come To Her With Broken Naali Issues: Never Thought Of Serving People

Tags: Kay Kay Menonlatest entertainment newslatest OTT newsSpecial Ops 2

More News

2014 World Cup Semifinal Germany 7 Brazil 1: 11 Years Since Samba Boys Were Badly Beaten
Why Special Ops Season 2 Release Has Been Postponed? Kay Kay Menon Reveals The REAL Reason, Shares New Date
Himachal Pradesh Monsoon Disaster: Death Toll Rises To 85
Kerala Monitors 485 Nipah Virus Contacts, 27 Classified As High Risk
Elon Musk Expresses Concern Over Press Censorship In India After Reuters X Account Withheld In India
Brazil To Confer Its Highest Honour ‘Grand Collar Of The National Order Of The Southern Cross’ On PM Modi
Is Alvaro Carreras Heading To Real Madrid For A Record Deal? Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Why Delhi-NCR Fuel Ban On Old Vehicles Deferred Till November 1?
Chelsea vs Fluminense Club World Cup 2025: Check Probable XI And Details About Where To Watch The Match In India
Himachal Rains Kill 80 Since June 20; Dog Saves 67 Lives In Mandi as Landslides, Flash Floods Worsen

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?