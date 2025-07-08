Why Special Ops Season 2 Release Has Been Postponed? Kay Kay Menon Reveals The REAL Reason, Shares New Date

Special Ops fans are in for a bit of a rollercoaster. Season two was supposed to drop on July 11th, but it is not happening anymore. The new date? July 18th. Yes, a week’s delay might sting.

Shivam Nair’s back at the helm, and Kay Kay Menon is returning as Himmat Singh—probably the only R&AW officer who can stare cyber terrorists into submission.

Why Special Ops Season 2 release has been postponed?

This time, forget all the usual running and gunning. We’re talking cyber warfare. Himmat and his crew have to deal with some next-level, behind-the-scenes threats.

Kay Kay Menon even jumped on Instagram to share a video and explain the delay. Something about “circumstances beyond his control.” Classic. But he did promise that all the episodes would land together, so no agonizing week-to-week cliffhangers.

What Is Special Ops Season 2 all about?

The vibe this season is way darker and sneakier. Less kaboom, more “who’s hacking my phone right now?” Menon says Himmat isn’t your typical chest-thumping hero; the guy’s more about heavy choices and less about flexing.

And you can tell the role’s got under Menon’s skin—in a good way.

For the uninitiated, Special Ops started back in 2020, created by Neeraj Pandey and produced by Friday Storytellers. The cast is stacked: Prakash Raj, Vinay Pathak, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Karan Tacker, Saiyami Kher, Muzammil Ibrahim, Gautami Kapoor, Parmeet Sethi, Kali Prasad Mukherjee.

Mark your calendars for July 18th, because that’s when Special Ops Season 2 lands on Jiocinema.

