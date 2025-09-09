LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG allu arjun kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Will Allu Arjun’s Unauthorised Construction In Hyderabad Be Demolished? Pushpa Star Receives Legal Notice Over THIS Reason

Will Allu Arjun’s Unauthorised Construction In Hyderabad Be Demolished? Pushpa Star Receives Legal Notice Over THIS Reason

Allu Arjun and his family are facing trouble as GHMC issues a notice over unauthorized construction at their Allu Business Park in Jubilee Hills. An extra floor extension without approval may face demolition if they fail to explain. The case is still pending.

A fresh controversy has surfaced for superstar Allu Arjun (Pic Credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A fresh controversy has surfaced for superstar Allu Arjun (Pic Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 9, 2025 15:59:22 IST

Looks like Allu Arjun and his family have landed in hot water again. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) just slapped them with a notice about some “creative” construction at their Allu Business Park in Jubilee Hills.

This went down on Monday (September 8), with GHMC’s Circle-18 folks basically asking, “Care to explain why we shouldn’t tear down your unauthorised building work?”

Allu Arjun’s Family Faces GHMC Notice

Media reports say the Circle-18 Deputy Commissioner, Sammaiah, walked through the property himself before sending the notice.

Apparently, the original green light was only for two cellars and a ground-plus-four-floors setup, all on a 1,226 square yard plot. But GHMC says there’s a sneaky extra extension on the fourth floor that nobody signed off on.

Will Allu Arjun’s Unauthorised Construction In Hyderabad Be Demolished? 

So now, the municipal corporation wants the Allu family to cough up a decent explanation. If they don’t, that extra part might not be standing for long. Demolition? Very much on the table.

This Allu Business Park isn’t just some random building, either. It’s the headquarters for Geetha Arts, Allu Arts, and a handful of other businesses tied to the family.

They built it a couple of years back on Road No. 45, right in the heart of Jubilee Hills.

As of now, the case is still up in the air. The Allu family hasn’t said anything official yet. And honestly, the timing couldn’t be more awkward for Allu Arjun; he’s been making headlines lately, both for his career and his public persona.

ALSO READ: How Much Was Malaika Arora Paid For Munni Badnam Hui? Dabangg Director Recalls How ‘Conservative’ Salman Khan Had Issues With Her Outfits

Tags: allu arjunGHMChome-hero-pos-9pushpatrending news

RELATED News

How Much Was Malaika Arora Paid For Munni Badnam Hui? Dabangg Director Recalls How ‘Conservative’ Salman Khan Had Issues With Her Outfits
Is Hrithik Roshan’s Girlfriend Still Not Over Her Ex? Saba Azad Makes A Rare Confession About Imaad Shah: ‘How Do You Stop….’
Beauty In Black Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Streaming Details, And Everything Fans Need To Know
THIS Popular Breaking Bad Star Got Arrested Only Because He Sprayed Water On A Woman, Here’s What Really Happened
Rakesh Roshan Confirms Krrish 4 For 2027, Shares Exciting Updates On Hrithik Roshan’s Directorial Debut

LATEST NEWS

Meet World’s Youngest Female Chartered Accountant, Cracked CA Finals Exam At 19, Holds Guinness World Record, Her Name Is…
7 Banned Hollywood Movies Too Wild For Theaters To Handle
Security Breach At Naval Area In South Mumbai: Indian Navy And Mumbai Police Launch Search On September 8, 2025
KP Sharma Oli Net Worth: How Rich Is Nepal’s Ex-PM As He Resigns Amid Gen Z Protests?
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha Walks Off Before Handshakes, Suryakumar Yadav’s Reaction Sets the Tone for IND vs PAK Match? Video
Will Allu Arjun’s Unauthorised Construction In Hyderabad Be Demolished? Pushpa Star Receives Legal Notice Over THIS Reason
Has BRS Betrayed Telugu people By Abstaining From Vice Presidential Election Today?
Stock Market Today: Stock Market Closes In Green, Sensex And Nifty Hold The Market Sentiments Tight
(OUT) Bodoland Lottery Result Today 09-09-2025 LIVE:: Assam state Tuesday Lucky Draw Result; Check Full winners list, ticket number 1st Prize, 2nd Prize, 3rd Prizes and more
What Is Happening in Nepal? Gen Z Protests Turn Deadly, PM KP Sharma Oli Resigns, Residences Of PM and President Set On Fire | Nepal News
Will Allu Arjun’s Unauthorised Construction In Hyderabad Be Demolished? Pushpa Star Receives Legal Notice Over THIS Reason

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Will Allu Arjun’s Unauthorised Construction In Hyderabad Be Demolished? Pushpa Star Receives Legal Notice Over THIS Reason

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Will Allu Arjun’s Unauthorised Construction In Hyderabad Be Demolished? Pushpa Star Receives Legal Notice Over THIS Reason
Will Allu Arjun’s Unauthorised Construction In Hyderabad Be Demolished? Pushpa Star Receives Legal Notice Over THIS Reason
Will Allu Arjun’s Unauthorised Construction In Hyderabad Be Demolished? Pushpa Star Receives Legal Notice Over THIS Reason
Will Allu Arjun’s Unauthorised Construction In Hyderabad Be Demolished? Pushpa Star Receives Legal Notice Over THIS Reason

QUICK LINKS