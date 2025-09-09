Will Allu Arjun’s Unauthorised Construction In Hyderabad Be Demolished? Pushpa Star Receives Legal Notice Over THIS Reason

Looks like Allu Arjun and his family have landed in hot water again. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) just slapped them with a notice about some “creative” construction at their Allu Business Park in Jubilee Hills.

This went down on Monday (September 8), with GHMC’s Circle-18 folks basically asking, “Care to explain why we shouldn’t tear down your unauthorised building work?”

Allu Arjun’s Family Faces GHMC Notice

Media reports say the Circle-18 Deputy Commissioner, Sammaiah, walked through the property himself before sending the notice.

Apparently, the original green light was only for two cellars and a ground-plus-four-floors setup, all on a 1,226 square yard plot. But GHMC says there’s a sneaky extra extension on the fourth floor that nobody signed off on.

Will Allu Arjun’s Unauthorised Construction In Hyderabad Be Demolished?

So now, the municipal corporation wants the Allu family to cough up a decent explanation. If they don’t, that extra part might not be standing for long. Demolition? Very much on the table.

This Allu Business Park isn’t just some random building, either. It’s the headquarters for Geetha Arts, Allu Arts, and a handful of other businesses tied to the family.

They built it a couple of years back on Road No. 45, right in the heart of Jubilee Hills.

As of now, the case is still up in the air. The Allu family hasn’t said anything official yet. And honestly, the timing couldn’t be more awkward for Allu Arjun; he’s been making headlines lately, both for his career and his public persona.

ALSO READ: How Much Was Malaika Arora Paid For Munni Badnam Hui? Dabangg Director Recalls How ‘Conservative’ Salman Khan Had Issues With Her Outfits