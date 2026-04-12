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Home > Entertainment News > Will Padma Vibhushan Asha Bhosle Get A State Funeral Or Not? Iconic Singer Dies At 92, Check Last Rites Details Here

Will Padma Vibhushan Asha Bhosle Get A State Funeral Or Not? Iconic Singer Dies At 92, Check Last Rites Details Here

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle has died at 92 in Mumbai due to multi-organ failure after being hospitalised. Her mortal remains will be kept for public tribute before the last rites at Shivaji Park.

Asha Bhosle dies at 92 in Mumbai (IMAGE: X)
Asha Bhosle dies at 92 in Mumbai (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: April 12, 2026 15:05:07 IST

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Will Padma Vibhushan Asha Bhosle Get A State Funeral Or Not? Iconic Singer Dies At 92, Check Last Rites Details Here

Asha Bhosle Dies At 92: Indian playback singer Asha Bhosle has passed away at the age of 92 in Mumbai. The veteran singer was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on April 11 due to cardiac arrest. She was brought into the hospital’s emergency ward and later breathed her last. Though initial reports stated that she had suffered cardiac arrest, it was confirmed that it was multi-organ failure that caused the demise of the veteran singer. Her death has left her admirers, the film fraternity, and music buffs devastated.

Where and when will the last rites be conducted?

Asha Bhosle’s funeral arrangements have finally been made public. The mortal remains of Asha Bhosle will be kept in her residence tomorrow morning from 11 am to 3 pm for her relatives, well-wishers, colleagues and fans to offer their last respects.

The final rites will then be conducted tomorrow evening at Shivaji Park at 4 pm. This venue that has witnessed the departure of many famous personalities is expected to gather a huge number of people belonging to the world of films and music.

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As reported by PTI, speaking to the reporters gathered outside the hospital, Asha Bhosle’s son, Anand Bhosle said, “Meri mataji Shrimati Asha Bhosle inka aaj nidhan ho chuka hai. Woh Jahan rehti thi, Casa grand lower parel 11am, wahan unke antim darshan honge, wahan aaiye aur kal dopahar ko 4 baje Shivaji park unka antim sanskar hoga (She passed away today. Those who wish to pay their last respects can visit her residence tomorrow at 11 am. The last rites will be performed tomorrow at 4 pm at Shivaji Park).)”

Will Padma Vibhushan Asha Bhosle Have A State Funeral? 

No, Padma Vibhushan awardees are not eligible for a state funeral by default. There is no compulsion for a state funeral for Padma awardees. Nonetheless, both the central government and state governments have the prerogative of arranging such a funeral for a person who is a notable figure, including Padma Vibhushan awardees, depending upon their outstanding contribution to the nation.

PM Modi Condoles Death Of Asha Bhosle

PM Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the demise of renowned playback singer Asha Bhosle, describing her as one of the greatest voices India has seen.

On his X handle, PM Modi said he was “deeply grieved” over Bhosle’s demise and remembered her exceptional musical career that lasted for decades. He also remembered their meetings.

“Deeply grieved by the demise of Asha Bhosle Ji, one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever seen. Her exceptional musical career, which extended over decades, has immensely enriched the cultural heritage of our country and touched millions of hearts across the globe. Whether it was her soulful melody or vibrant composition, her voice possessed timeless excellence,” he said. “Her interactions will remain close to my heart always. My condolences to her family, fans, and music lovers. Her legacy will go on for generations to come, and her songs will remain alive in people’s hearts,” he concluded.

ALSO READ:  BREAKING: Iconic Singer And Padma Vibhushan Asha Bhosle Dies At 92 A Day After Getting Hospitalised In Mumbai, Check Cremation Details Here

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Will Padma Vibhushan Asha Bhosle Get A State Funeral Or Not? Iconic Singer Dies At 92, Check Last Rites Details Here

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Will Padma Vibhushan Asha Bhosle Get A State Funeral Or Not? Iconic Singer Dies At 92, Check Last Rites Details Here

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Will Padma Vibhushan Asha Bhosle Get A State Funeral Or Not? Iconic Singer Dies At 92, Check Last Rites Details Here
Will Padma Vibhushan Asha Bhosle Get A State Funeral Or Not? Iconic Singer Dies At 92, Check Last Rites Details Here
Will Padma Vibhushan Asha Bhosle Get A State Funeral Or Not? Iconic Singer Dies At 92, Check Last Rites Details Here
Will Padma Vibhushan Asha Bhosle Get A State Funeral Or Not? Iconic Singer Dies At 92, Check Last Rites Details Here

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