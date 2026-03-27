Will Ranbir Kapoor Redefine Lord Rama? Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana First Look Release Date Announced

On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, the makers of Ramayana shared a major update on 27 March that instantly created excitement among fans. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, is already one of the most talked-about projects, and this announcement has only increased the anticipation.

‘Rama’ Glimpse to Drop on Hanuman Jayanti

Producer Namit Malhotra revealed through Instagram that the next promotional asset of the film will be released on April 2, marking the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. This upcoming reveal has been titled ‘Rama’, hinting at a focused look at Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Lord Ram.

A Vision Rooted in Devotion and Responsibility

In his message, Malhotra emphasized that Ramayana is not just a film but a story deeply connected to people’s faith and emotions. He shared that every step of the project has been driven by sincerity, devotion, and a strong sense of responsibility to present the epic in its truest form. He also expressed gratitude to fans for their patience and support, while promising a grand global reveal.

Star-Studded Cast Builds Massive Hype

The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. This powerful lineup has made the film one of the most awaited releases of 2026.

Director Nitesh Tiwari has described the project as a cultural landmark rather than just a cinematic venture. According to him, Ramayana aims to go beyond borders while staying true to the essence and soul of Indian culture.

Grand IMAX Release Planned in Two Parts

Backed by Prime Focus Studios, along with global VFX company DNEG and Monster Mind Creations, the film is being designed as a two-part epic. The makers are planning a worldwide IMAX release, with Part 1 scheduled for Diwali 2026 and Part 2 expected to follow in Diwali 2027.

( via ANI )

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