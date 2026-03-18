Will Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Have A Part 3? Aditya Dhar Drops A Big Hint With A Cryptic Post: ‘Don’t Leave Seats Until…’

Dhurandhar 3: While the fans have started showering love for Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, it looks like the cinema lovers will also get to see another part in the franchise.

Aditya Dhar has dropped a big hint which has got the fans excited.

Will Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar have a part 3?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set for paid previews on March 18, with the big worldwide release coming on March 19. Before the film hits theatres, director Aditya Dhar posted a heartfelt note on Instagram, thanking fans for all the love they’ve shown Dhurandhar so far.

In his message, he asked everyone to avoid sharing spoilers. But honestly, it was his caption that really got people talking, fans are now guessing if he just dropped a hint about Dhurandhar Part 3.

Here’s some of what Aditya Dhar shared: “To my dearest, most extraordinary Dhurandhar family, 5th December 2025, Dhurandhar released in cinemas worldwide. And since then, you didn’t just watch our film. You loved it. You lived it. You appreciated every quiet detail, debated every moment, rewatched it, and noticed things I never thought anyone would. Somehow, in that incredible, unexpected journey, our film became yours. Then the nation’s. Then the world’s. That’s the biggest, most touching gift a filmmaker can get.”

Aditya Dhar drops a big hint:’Don’t leave seats until…’

He went on to say, “When we started making Dhurandhar: The Revenge, we knew one thing for sure, we had to surprise you. We wanted you to feel things you weren’t ready for. That’s not easy. But for all of you, we gave it everything we had. We poured our hearts into this film so you could experience every twist and every emotion the way they’re meant to be felt in a theater, in the dark, with friends, family, and maybe some strangers, all feeling the same thing. That’s what movies are for. Not blurry clips on somebody’s phone. So, here’s my one request: please don’t spoil it for others. Let every fan walk in with no expectations and walk out with their own unique experience.”

At the end, he casually added, “Oh, and one more thing. Don’t leave your seats until the credits have stopped rolling.” Naturally, fans are buzzing. Does this mean Dhurandhar Part 3 is on the way?

And if you’re wondering about languages, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is going big this time. Thanks to huge demand, it’s being released in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. So, no matter where you are, you can catch it in your language.

MUST READ: Dhurandhar 2 Review Out: Hamza’s Badla Packed With Blood-Filled Action, Ranveer Singh In Beast Mode; How To Get Last-Minute BookMyShow Tickets