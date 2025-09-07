6 Months 28 initiatives: How Election Commission Cleaning Up Electoral System By SIR, Use Of Technology, Delisting Inactive Political Parties

LIVE TV
The Election Commission of India has taken several initiatives in the last six months to clean up the electoral system. These are 28 under six categories, viz., engagement with all stakeholders, strengthening and cleanup of electoral systems, enhancing use of technology, purity of electoral rolls, ease of voting and capacity building.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: September 7, 2025 00:09:31 IST

The Election Commission of India has taken several initiatives in the last six months to clean up the electoral system. These are 28 under six categories, viz., engagement with all stakeholders, strengthening and cleanup of electoral systems, enhancing use of technology, purity of electoral rolls, ease of voting and capacity building.

As part of its comprehensive and continuous strategy, the poll body has delisted 476 Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPPs) in the second round, following the delisting of 334 registered unrecognised political parties in the first round.

The decision was taken because of having failed to fulfil the essential condition of contesting even a single election for six years since 2019, said the ECI. 

A press release issued by the poll body stated, “Guidelines for registration of Political Parties mention that if the party does not contest elections continuously for 6 years, the party shall be taken off the list of registered parties.”

The poll body has said the CEOs of the respective States/UTs have been directed to issue show-cause notices to these RUPPs. Based on the reports of the CEOs, the final decision regarding the delisting of any RUPP shall be taken by the Election Commission of India, the release added.

What Are the Six Reform Pillars Of the Election Commission

Engagement with all Stakeholders – The poll body organised all-party meetings nationwide. As per the release, in the last six months, a total of 4,719 all-party meetings were conducted. The Commission is regularly interacting with Presidents and senior leaders of National and State parties. 20 such meetings have been held so far.

Strengthening and cleanup of Electoral Systems – Under this initiative, the poll body started delisting of inactive Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPPs), identifying and mapping of roles for 28 stakeholders and issuance of identity cards.

Enhancing use of Technology – The poll body enhanced a one-stop digital platform, a single portal for the electors and its other stakeholders, including the voters, election officials and political parties. Presiding Officers can now upload turnout data on the ECINET App every two hours on polling day to reduce the time lag in updating the approximate polling trends.

Purity of Electoral Rolls – The ECI has initiated the Special Intensive Revision in Bihar for the purification of electoral rolls in Bihar to ensure no eligible voter is left out and no ineligible names remain.

Ease of Voting – Counters introduced just outside polling stations for depositing mobile phones by voters, and a polling station limit of 1,200 voters was launched to ensure reduced crowding, shorter queues, and additional booths in high-rise residential complexes and societies.

Capacity building – For this purpose, the poll body expanded training at IIIDEM and gave training to booth-level agents (BLAs) appointed by political parties. 

ECIelection commissionEletoral reforms

