Home > Explainer > Lewis Hamilton's Incredible Podium Run Ends After 19 Years, End Of An Era In F1?

Lewis Hamilton's 19 year streak of podium finishes has come to an end, a moment never seen before in his F1 career and also indicating the changing competitive balance among the teams. Even though it marks the closing of a legendary era, it does not affect the legacy of one of Formula One's most outstanding drivers much at all.

(Image Credit: Lewis Hamilton via Instagram)
(Image Credit: Lewis Hamilton via Instagram)

Published: December 8, 2025 15:23:03 IST

One of the most astonishing statistical upturns in contemporary F1 history is Lewis Hamilton’s fabulous streak of the Formula One podium ending after 19 consecutive seasons. Since his first appearance in 2007, he had never missed the podium in a full season, which proved his outstanding ability to cope with changing rules, teammates, and competitive eras throughout the years.

Lewis Hamilton’s Incredible Podium Run In F1

Hamilton’s early periods with McLaren and his championship titles with Mercedes were accompanied by consistently getting the podium and he became a familiar figure in that respect. However, the 2025 season was different and it brought the end of the long standing pattern of Hamilton’s continuous podium finishes that no one among fans or experts ever thought of seeing. This was an unprecedented situation that pointed to the competitive landscape in F1 changing so rapidly that it now spelled doom for Hamilton, the best driver. As teams like Red Bull, Ferrari, and McLaren were literally flying ahead, Mercedes was struggling to deliver a competitive car that could be consistently at the front. Hamilton, despite showing some of his extraordinary racecraft, experience, and relentless efforts, was often fighting for minor points instead of trophies. Strategy blunders, limitations in the car’s development, and the shrinking performance differences among the teams contributed to a situation where even the podiums for one of the sport’s greatest drivers were hard to come by.

Lewis Hamilton’s F1 2025 Season

A season without a podium does not tarnish Hamilton’s legacy, rather it puts into perspective how remarkable his earlier performance truly was. There have been very few drivers in F1 history who have managed to keep the elite level of performance for almost two decades and even fewer who have been able to adapt successfully to major regulatory changes during that time. The change happens slowly, almost undetected when it comes to Hamilton but in the meantime, he has already made his mark in the world, that is, he has become a charismatic leader for diversity, equality, and social change in the whole motorsport world. His influence is almost like a driving force behind the sport, regardless of whether the results are as good as before or not. 

End Of An Era In F1? 

It is left to the beholders to judge whether the moment is a true representation of the ‘end of an era.’ The Formula One world has always been in cycles, and usually, the champions have to go through a period of getting less before they get more or they are otherwise reborn. Hamilton’s streak is busted, but still, his desire, knowledge, and the will to contest are all there. The 2025 season might not be the completely outspoken end of a chapter in a driver’s life who has already written it down in history, but rather a transition from the period of ruling to the one of haunting in the track of a driver who has already rewritten history books. Legends are not defined just by continuous success but also by the way they deal with changes, challenges, and moments like the present one.

First published on: Dec 8, 2025 3:23 PM IST
