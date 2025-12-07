LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
abu dhabi gp 2025 indigo Vikram Bhatt operation sindoor latest sports news Dalit FDTL arshdeep singh abu dhabi gp 2025 indigo Vikram Bhatt operation sindoor latest sports news Dalit FDTL arshdeep singh abu dhabi gp 2025 indigo Vikram Bhatt operation sindoor latest sports news Dalit FDTL arshdeep singh abu dhabi gp 2025 indigo Vikram Bhatt operation sindoor latest sports news Dalit FDTL arshdeep singh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
abu dhabi gp 2025 indigo Vikram Bhatt operation sindoor latest sports news Dalit FDTL arshdeep singh abu dhabi gp 2025 indigo Vikram Bhatt operation sindoor latest sports news Dalit FDTL arshdeep singh abu dhabi gp 2025 indigo Vikram Bhatt operation sindoor latest sports news Dalit FDTL arshdeep singh abu dhabi gp 2025 indigo Vikram Bhatt operation sindoor latest sports news Dalit FDTL arshdeep singh
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > F1 2025 Drivers’ Standings: Check Full List Of Points

F1 2025 Drivers’ Standings: Check Full List Of Points

The intense title struggle gave the 2025 F1 season the rewards of Lando Norris, who took the world championship for the first time by narrowly beating Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri. There were very close checkpoints, the drivers kept performing at the same level all along, and the season finale was full of surprises giving us one of the most competitive drivers’ showdowns in quite a while.

(Image Credit: F1 Website)
(Image Credit: F1 Website)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 7, 2025 20:50:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

F1 2025 Drivers’ Standings: Check Full List Of Points

The competition for the 2025 driver championship was very tight among three drivers, Lando Norris won the championship title by a narrow margin against Max Verstappen, the reigning champion, and Oscar Piastri, who is just starting his professional career.

F1 2025 Drivers’ Standings

The final score of 423 points not only crowned Norris but also made him the two point winner over Verstappen’s 421 and hence, secured the title. Piastri, who was also a strong candidate in all the races of the season, finished third with 410 points, thus completing the top three. Their close races are reflective of the ongoing battle that was experienced all over the season and that kept the audience very much alive till the very last Sunday of the championship. The remaining drivers’ positions on the grid, however, were somewhat more organized in terms of ranking after the opening trio. George Russell (Mercedes) earned 319 points to finish fourth while Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) with 242 points took fifth place. The experienced Lewis Hamilton wrapped up the year in sixth with 156 points, while the very promising rookie Kimi Antonelli took the seventh position with 150 points. Then came Alexander Albon, Carlos Sainz, and Fernando Alonso, among others, meaning that even though McLaren, Red Bull, and Mercedes were on top, the mid-field teams also had their interesting roles during the season.

2025 Drivers’ Standings

The 2025 season has been one of the most competitive and unpredictable ones in a long time. The narrow gap between the first three plus indeed the rest of the top ten was a clear indicator of how tight the fight was. It was the combination of being consistent, having great strategy, and sometimes, being lucky, that decided who finally made it to the drivers’ table. With such close results, 2025 proved once again the reason that Formula 1 is one of the most exciting championships in the world of motorsport.

Also Read: Abu Dhabi GP 2025: Lando Norris Wins F1 WDC 2025

First published on: Dec 7, 2025 8:50 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 2025 Drivers Standingsf1 2025 Drivers Standingslando norris f1lando norris pointsMax Verstappen f1max verstappen pointsoscar piastri f1

RELATED News

Max Verstappen Wins Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix

Abu Dhabi GP 2025: Lando Norris Wins F1 WDC 2025

F1 Abu Dhabi GP: Lando Norris Cleared After Off-Track Overtake But Why Was Yuki Tsunoda Penalised? Here’s How Much He Will Be Fined

‘Guy Charges Crores For A Brand Collab And Arshdeep…’: Pacer’s Request To Virat Kohli For Reel Collab Leaves The Internet In Splits, Watch

Did Virat Kohli Give A Cold Shoulder To Gautam Gambhir After Win against South Africa In 3rd ODI? Internet Calls It ‘Just A Formality’ After Star Batter Hugs Team India Coach

LATEST NEWS

Meet DJ Who Was Supposed To Perform At Goa Nightclub Before The Deadly Fire Broke Out: ‘This Incident Happened On…’

Is Amaal Mallik Evicted From Bigg Boss 19? A Look At His Rollercoaster Journey From Nepotism Debates To Emotional Outbursts

Is Vikram Bhatt Related To Mahesh Bhatt And Alia Bhatt? A Look At His Family Tree As Filmmaker Gets Arrested in Rs. 30 Crore IVF Fraud Case

Meet The Richest Indian In Dubai – He Once Lived In Slums, Sold Books, And Delivered Milk But Now Has A Net Worth Of Rs 20,830 Crore. He Is…

How Much Money Did Indigo Lose Amid Flight Cancellation Chaos? Airline Issues ₹610 Crore Refunds, Restores Flights After Nationwide Disruption

Can Trump’s Team Broker Peace In Ukraine As Moscow Seeks ‘Radical Changes’?

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt Arrested: What’s The ₹30 Crore Bollywood Fraud Case About? Explained

iPhone Users Rejoice, Siri Is About To Get Smarter, Thanks To Google’s New Upgrade, Here’s What You Need To Know

Winter Holidays 2025: When Will Classes End In Delhi-NCR Schools? Here’s What We Know

Did Virat Kohli Give A Cold Shoulder To Gautam Gambhir After Win against South Africa In 3rd ODI? Internet Calls It ‘Just A Formality’ After Star Batter Hugs Team India Coach

F1 2025 Drivers’ Standings: Check Full List Of Points

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

F1 2025 Drivers’ Standings: Check Full List Of Points

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

F1 2025 Drivers’ Standings: Check Full List Of Points
F1 2025 Drivers’ Standings: Check Full List Of Points
F1 2025 Drivers’ Standings: Check Full List Of Points
F1 2025 Drivers’ Standings: Check Full List Of Points

QUICK LINKS