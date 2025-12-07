F1 2025 Drivers’ Standings: Check Full List Of Points

The competition for the 2025 driver championship was very tight among three drivers, Lando Norris won the championship title by a narrow margin against Max Verstappen, the reigning champion, and Oscar Piastri, who is just starting his professional career.

F1 2025 Drivers’ Standings

The final score of 423 points not only crowned Norris but also made him the two point winner over Verstappen’s 421 and hence, secured the title. Piastri, who was also a strong candidate in all the races of the season, finished third with 410 points, thus completing the top three. Their close races are reflective of the ongoing battle that was experienced all over the season and that kept the audience very much alive till the very last Sunday of the championship. The remaining drivers’ positions on the grid, however, were somewhat more organized in terms of ranking after the opening trio. George Russell (Mercedes) earned 319 points to finish fourth while Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) with 242 points took fifth place. The experienced Lewis Hamilton wrapped up the year in sixth with 156 points, while the very promising rookie Kimi Antonelli took the seventh position with 150 points. Then came Alexander Albon, Carlos Sainz, and Fernando Alonso, among others, meaning that even though McLaren, Red Bull, and Mercedes were on top, the mid-field teams also had their interesting roles during the season.

2025 Drivers’ Standings

The 2025 season has been one of the most competitive and unpredictable ones in a long time. The narrow gap between the first three plus indeed the rest of the top ten was a clear indicator of how tight the fight was. It was the combination of being consistent, having great strategy, and sometimes, being lucky, that decided who finally made it to the drivers’ table. With such close results, 2025 proved once again the reason that Formula 1 is one of the most exciting championships in the world of motorsport.

Also Read: Abu Dhabi GP 2025: Lando Norris Wins F1 WDC 2025