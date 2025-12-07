Abu Dhabi GP 2025: Lando Norris Wins WDC 2025

The end of the 2025 season at the Yas Marina Circuit has paved the way to a five time world champion duel that is regarded as one of the most stunning in the recent past, a three way contest for the title. The Dutch racer Verstappen took pole position with a jaw dropping lap in Q3 of 1:22.207 and by this time, his ambition for a fifth world title was so clear. He was in front of Norris and Piastri on the grid but it was Norris who had a 12 point lead in the standings coming into the race and he had to be at least third to gain the title of world champion for the first time. The second place holder, Piastri, is still the one to keep an eye on as he is very close to winning the title provided he avoids mistakes and makes good decisions.

Lando Norris Wins WDC 2025

The moment the lights went out, Verstappen immediately got ahead, while Piastri overtook Norris before the first turn was already a hint of fierce battles to come on the track. The competition went on and Verstappen was the fastest man on the track by a long way lap after lap while Piastri who was running second was struck by tire wear. After early stopping for a tire change and mid race recovery actions, Norris was again third very close to the title that was about to come under pressure from Charles Leclerc. By Lap 38 of 58, Verstappen had significantly reduced the gap to Piastri and Norris was holding third very tightly which meant the tension remained high until the very last laps.

The fight for the championship is over now, Lando wins his first championship title. Verstappen must win and at the same time, both McLarens must drop back in the order. Piastri can only win the championship with a flawless victory and vice versa with Norris getting a low finish. Norris who is in the lead just needs to be consistent and come in among the first three to make history. The race has all the ingredients for an exciting finish the final ranking of the drivers can be altered by each turn, every tyre stint and every pit stop.

