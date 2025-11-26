LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
grovel employee rights India apple Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump india news grovel employee rights India apple Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump india news grovel employee rights India apple Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump india news grovel employee rights India apple Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump india news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
grovel employee rights India apple Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump india news grovel employee rights India apple Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump india news grovel employee rights India apple Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump india news grovel employee rights India apple Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump india news
LIVE TV
Home > Explainer > National Constitution Day: Remembering The Women Whose Ideas Shaped The Indian Constitution

National Constitution Day: Remembering The Women Whose Ideas Shaped The Indian Constitution

The women, who represented various segments of society such as social activism, legal reform, freedom struggle, education and public service, infused the debates and drafts with a trait of sensitivity, compassion, and a firm commitment to equality.

National Constitution Day: Remembering The Women Whose Ideas Shaped The Indian Constitution (Image Credit: Jairam Ramesh via X)
National Constitution Day: Remembering The Women Whose Ideas Shaped The Indian Constitution (Image Credit: Jairam Ramesh via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 26, 2025 11:43:40 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

National Constitution Day: Remembering The Women Whose Ideas Shaped The Indian Constitution

The process of writing the constitution of India was not only directed by the most prominent male leaders among the 389 members of the Constituent Assembly of India, but there were also 15 fearless women who helped shape the nation’s founding document. Their involvement assured that the Constitution would not only serve as a legal and political guide but also as a pledge for social justice, women’s rights, minority protection, and inclusive democracy.

National Constitution Day: Who Are The Founding Mothers Of Indian Constitution?

Ammu Swaminathan was one of the first, who had previously co founded the Women’s India Association in 1917. She was a Member of the Constituent Assembly from Madras constituency, so she was the speaker of women and progressive social reformers. Next came Dakshayani Velayudhan, the first and only Dalit woman to be elected to the Assembly. Her inclusion was a major milestone in the representation of disfavored castes in the fundamental law of India. Begum Aizaz Rasul was the only Muslim woman in the Assembly and thus represented the viewpoints of the minority communities in India. Their participation not only contradicted the existing social norms but also emphasized that the process of constitution drafting should be diverse in order to mirror the actual diversity of post Independence India.

National Constitution Day: Durgabai Deshmukh, Hansa Jivraj Mehta And Kamla Chaudhary

All these ladies were not simply symbolic reforms, they were very active in social and public affairs for a long time and had also been leaders. Durgabai Deshmukh was one such case, having been involved in the Non Cooperation and Salt Satyagraha movements as a kid, she subsequently opened the Andhra Mahila Sabha which offered women education and welfare. Likewise Hansa Jivraj Mehta, a journalist, teacher and social reformer was able to provide the education and rights for women’s advocacy by her presence. Kamla Chaudhary, however, came from an upper class family but still decided to fight for independence, later she became a novelist and politician combining activism with the expression of women’s lives and their role in nation building. It was these women who made it clear that the concepts of social justice, women’s issues and minority rights would not be marginal but rather they would be among the core values of New India.

National Constitution Day: Malati Choudhury, Rajkumari Amrit Kaur And Renuka Ray

Leela Roy, Malati Choudhury, and other members were already engaged in various activities like voting rights, education, and social reforms before the constitution was officially drafted. In addition to the other women, Purnima Banerjee was participating in grassroots activism like trade unions, farmers’ rights movements, and workers’ rights thus bringing the socialist and egalitarian voice to the Assembly debates. At the same time, Rajkumari Amrit Kaur and similar leaders who later on would be appointed as India’s first Health Minister and would be actively involved in establishing what is now the country’s best medical institution were looking at a socially aware India that would give priority to health, education, and gender equality from the outset. The contributions of women as stated above are proof of the fact that women were not just passive footnotes but, in fact, active agents who in various ways altered the social, cultural, and political landscape of free India. In the end, the presence of such women as Renuka Ray, Sarojini Naidu, Sucheta Kriplani, Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit, and Annie Mascarene meant a lot since these persons represented a vast diversity of women from different regions, different religions, different castes, and different beliefs. 

The Indian Constitution 

Their number was very small compared to the whole Assembly, but their united appearance brought in the voices of women, minorities, and marginalized people into the most important debates. It is very crucial to consider these 15 women in today’s India which is still in the making not only as a historical fact but also as a recognition of their vision, bravery, and timeless impact. The Constitution they created is no longer just a legal document, it is a living promise of justice, equality, dignity, and the covering of all.

Also Read: PM Modi’s Big Constitution Day Message To Citizens, Calls Constitution Nation’s Guiding Force

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 11:43 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: constitution day 2025constitutional dayfundamental rightsNational Constitution Daysamvidhan diwasThe Indian Constitution

RELATED News

Birthday Prank Gone Wrong, 21 Year Old Burnt Alive By Friends During Birthday Celebration, All 5 Arrested

South African Coach Shukri Conrad’s India Must ‘Grovel’ Remark: Why Is The Term Regarded Racist? Explained

Meet Tukaram Omble: Unarmed ASI Who Faced Gunshots To Capture Kasab Alive In The 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack

Kunal Kamra Stirs Fresh Row With T-Shirt Mocking RSS And BJP, Responds Saying ‘Not Clicked In Comedy Club’

PM Modi’s Big Constitution Day Message To Citizens, Calls Constitution Nation’s Guiding Force

LATEST NEWS

7 Side Effects of High AQI: How Air Pollution Impacts Your Health

Who Is President Jair Bolsonaro, And Why Was He Sentenced To 27 Years In Prison

Realme P4X India Launch: Price, Specs, Performance & Everything You Should Know

HDFC AMC Share Price Halved? 1:1 Bonus Issue Explained and What It Means for Investors

Google Meet Down: What Caused The Disruption?

Bigg Boss 19 Drama: Farhana Bhat Is ‘My Winner’, Says Kunicka Sadanand As Salman Khan’s ‘Fasad Ki Jad’ Label Stirs More Gossip In The Show

Google Meet Down Across India: Users Report 502 Errors, Services Disrupted

How Termination Will Be Less Painful Under New Labour Codes: Retrench, Re-Skilling Funds & Softer Landings- No More Harsh Goodbyes

‘Baccha Khilona Nahi h’ ! Woman Shoots Reel Holding Infant On Her Head, Netizens React

Haryana Teen Dies In Freak Accident As Basketball Pole Crushes Him On Camera

National Constitution Day: Remembering The Women Whose Ideas Shaped The Indian Constitution

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

National Constitution Day: Remembering The Women Whose Ideas Shaped The Indian Constitution

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

National Constitution Day: Remembering The Women Whose Ideas Shaped The Indian Constitution
National Constitution Day: Remembering The Women Whose Ideas Shaped The Indian Constitution
National Constitution Day: Remembering The Women Whose Ideas Shaped The Indian Constitution
National Constitution Day: Remembering The Women Whose Ideas Shaped The Indian Constitution

QUICK LINKS