National Constitution Day: Remembering The Women Whose Ideas Shaped The Indian Constitution

The process of writing the constitution of India was not only directed by the most prominent male leaders among the 389 members of the Constituent Assembly of India, but there were also 15 fearless women who helped shape the nation’s founding document. Their involvement assured that the Constitution would not only serve as a legal and political guide but also as a pledge for social justice, women’s rights, minority protection, and inclusive democracy.

National Constitution Day: Who Are The Founding Mothers Of Indian Constitution?

Ammu Swaminathan was one of the first, who had previously co founded the Women’s India Association in 1917. She was a Member of the Constituent Assembly from Madras constituency, so she was the speaker of women and progressive social reformers. Next came Dakshayani Velayudhan, the first and only Dalit woman to be elected to the Assembly. Her inclusion was a major milestone in the representation of disfavored castes in the fundamental law of India. Begum Aizaz Rasul was the only Muslim woman in the Assembly and thus represented the viewpoints of the minority communities in India. Their participation not only contradicted the existing social norms but also emphasized that the process of constitution drafting should be diverse in order to mirror the actual diversity of post Independence India.

National Constitution Day: Durgabai Deshmukh, Hansa Jivraj Mehta And Kamla Chaudhary

All these ladies were not simply symbolic reforms, they were very active in social and public affairs for a long time and had also been leaders. Durgabai Deshmukh was one such case, having been involved in the Non Cooperation and Salt Satyagraha movements as a kid, she subsequently opened the Andhra Mahila Sabha which offered women education and welfare. Likewise Hansa Jivraj Mehta, a journalist, teacher and social reformer was able to provide the education and rights for women’s advocacy by her presence. Kamla Chaudhary, however, came from an upper class family but still decided to fight for independence, later she became a novelist and politician combining activism with the expression of women’s lives and their role in nation building. It was these women who made it clear that the concepts of social justice, women’s issues and minority rights would not be marginal but rather they would be among the core values of New India.

National Constitution Day: Malati Choudhury, Rajkumari Amrit Kaur And Renuka Ray

Leela Roy, Malati Choudhury, and other members were already engaged in various activities like voting rights, education, and social reforms before the constitution was officially drafted. In addition to the other women, Purnima Banerjee was participating in grassroots activism like trade unions, farmers’ rights movements, and workers’ rights thus bringing the socialist and egalitarian voice to the Assembly debates. At the same time, Rajkumari Amrit Kaur and similar leaders who later on would be appointed as India’s first Health Minister and would be actively involved in establishing what is now the country’s best medical institution were looking at a socially aware India that would give priority to health, education, and gender equality from the outset. The contributions of women as stated above are proof of the fact that women were not just passive footnotes but, in fact, active agents who in various ways altered the social, cultural, and political landscape of free India. In the end, the presence of such women as Renuka Ray, Sarojini Naidu, Sucheta Kriplani, Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit, and Annie Mascarene meant a lot since these persons represented a vast diversity of women from different regions, different religions, different castes, and different beliefs.

The Indian Constitution

Their number was very small compared to the whole Assembly, but their united appearance brought in the voices of women, minorities, and marginalized people into the most important debates. It is very crucial to consider these 15 women in today’s India which is still in the making not only as a historical fact but also as a recognition of their vision, bravery, and timeless impact. The Constitution they created is no longer just a legal document, it is a living promise of justice, equality, dignity, and the covering of all.



Also Read: PM Modi’s Big Constitution Day Message To Citizens, Calls Constitution Nation’s Guiding Force