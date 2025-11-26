LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump Dr Dave Brat 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news Arunachal woman harrassed in china Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump Dr Dave Brat 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news Arunachal woman harrassed in china Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump Dr Dave Brat 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news Arunachal woman harrassed in china Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump Dr Dave Brat 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news Arunachal woman harrassed in china
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump Dr Dave Brat 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news Arunachal woman harrassed in china Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump Dr Dave Brat 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news Arunachal woman harrassed in china Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump Dr Dave Brat 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news Arunachal woman harrassed in china Bullet 650 India launch bcci Bengaluru news donald trump Dr Dave Brat 26-11 Mumbai Attack india news Arunachal woman harrassed in china
LIVE TV
Home > India > PM Modi’s Big Constitution Day Message To Citizens, Calls Constitution Nation’s Guiding Force

PM Modi’s Big Constitution Day Message To Citizens, Calls Constitution Nation’s Guiding Force

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked Constitution Day by urging citizens to embrace constitutional duties and strengthen democracy. In a letter, he reflected on historical milestones, including contributions of the Constituent Assembly and national icons. Modi also called for increased voter participation, civic responsibility and nationwide engagement, especially among youth.

PM Modi marks Constitution Day, urges citizens to uphold constitutional duties, honour national icons and boost democratic participation. Photo: ANI.
PM Modi marks Constitution Day, urges citizens to uphold constitutional duties, honour national icons and boost democratic participation. Photo: ANI.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: November 26, 2025 10:51:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PM Modi’s Big Constitution Day Message To Citizens, Calls Constitution Nation’s Guiding Force

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked Constitution Day on Wednesday with a letter to citizens, calling for increased focus on constitutional duties and wider participation in democratic processes. Constitution Day is observed annually on 26 November to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution in 1949. In his letter, Modi hailed the Constitution as a sacred document that has guided the nation’s progress.

Modi noted that the Union government declared 26 November as Constitution Day in 2015 to highlight the role of the Constitution in India’s institutional framework. He referred to moments from 2014 and 2019 when he bowed at the steps of Parliament and placed the Constitution on his forehead, stating that these gestures reflected his regard for the document.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalls The Work Of Constituent Assembly

In his message, the Prime Minister recalled the work of the Constituent Assembly, chaired by Dr. Rajendra Prasad, and the Drafting Committee led by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. He also mentioned the contributions of women members of the Assembly.

Also Read: 17 Years Since The 26/11 Mumbai Attack: A Detailed Timeline Of The Four Day Siege That Killed 166 Civilians

PM Modi referred to the year 2010, when the Constitution completed 60 years, and said that a Samvidhan Gaurav Yatra was organised in Gujarat to mark the milestone. He added that the 75th anniversary of the Constitution was observed last year with a special session of Parliament and public programmes across the country.

PM Modi Hails Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Role 

The Prime Minister stated that this year’s Constitution Day coincides with the 150th birth anniversaries of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Bhagwan Birsa Munda. He said Patel’s role in the integration of princely states and decisions related to Article 370 were linked to constitutional processes. He also referred to Birsa Munda’s efforts for tribal communities. 

The Prime Minister further noted the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram and the 350th anniversary of the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

On Fundamental Duties, Responsible Civic Behaviour

He highlighted the chapter on Fundamental Duties in Article 51A, saying that these duties provide direction for social and economic development. PM Modi said the period leading up to 2047 and 2049, marking 100 years of independence and 100 years of the Constitution’s adoption, would shape long-term national outcomes.

Calling on citizens to participate in elections at all levels, the Prime Minister suggested that schools and colleges may hold ceremonies on 26 November to recognise students who turn 18 and become eligible voters.

PM Modi ended his letter by stating that fulfilling constitutional duties and encouraging responsible civic behaviour would support ongoing national initiatives and future development goals.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: National Constitution Day: How the Constitution Was Written & Why It Matters Today

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 10:44 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: constitution-dayNational Constitution Dayprime minister narendra modi

RELATED News

Kunal Kamra Stirs Fresh Row With T-Shirt Mocking RSS And BJP, Responds Saying ‘Not Clicked In Comedy Club’

How Mercury Caused Death Of Bengaluru Woman Who Was Given Fatal Injection By Husband

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (26.11.2025): Assam State Lottery Wednesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (26.11.2025): Wednesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (26.11.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

LATEST NEWS

“The Deep Depression Over…”: ‘Cyclone Senyar’ Intensifies; Landfall Likely This Afternoon

Miss Universe 2025 Controversy Continues: Winner Fatima Bosch Reveals She Received Death Threats

Concept Medical Group Earns Great Place To Work® Certification for the Second Consecutive Year

You Won’t Believe How Powerful The New Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Is- Retro Looks, Engine, Estimated Price! Check It Out NOW

PM Modi’s Big Constitution Day Message To Citizens, Calls Constitution Nation’s Guiding Force

‘BCCI Sidelined Virat And Rohit From Test Squad’ Virat Kohli’s Brother Drops Bombshell Ahead Of India vs South Africa ODIs

‘She Was My World’: Richard Branson’s Heartfelt Tribute as Wife Joan Templeman Passes; JLo, Ian Somerhalder Offer Condolences

Excelsoft Technologies IPO Debuts Today: Here Are The Key Details You should Know

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (26.11.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Trump Defends Kash Patel After Firing Report: 5 Controversies Marking His Time As FBI Director

PM Modi’s Big Constitution Day Message To Citizens, Calls Constitution Nation’s Guiding Force

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PM Modi’s Big Constitution Day Message To Citizens, Calls Constitution Nation’s Guiding Force

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PM Modi’s Big Constitution Day Message To Citizens, Calls Constitution Nation’s Guiding Force
PM Modi’s Big Constitution Day Message To Citizens, Calls Constitution Nation’s Guiding Force
PM Modi’s Big Constitution Day Message To Citizens, Calls Constitution Nation’s Guiding Force
PM Modi’s Big Constitution Day Message To Citizens, Calls Constitution Nation’s Guiding Force

QUICK LINKS