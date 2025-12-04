LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations bhopal Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Haryana Police crude oil India Russia india russia relations Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations bhopal Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Haryana Police crude oil India Russia india russia relations Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations bhopal Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Haryana Police crude oil India Russia india russia relations Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations bhopal Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Haryana Police crude oil India Russia india russia relations
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations bhopal Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Haryana Police crude oil India Russia india russia relations Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations bhopal Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Haryana Police crude oil India Russia india russia relations Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations bhopal Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Haryana Police crude oil India Russia india russia relations Putin India visit ICC warrant flight cancellations bhopal Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Haryana Police crude oil India Russia india russia relations
LIVE TV
Home > Explainer > Will Putin’s India Visit Annoy Donald Trump? Here’s Why US Is Watching Closely

Will Putin’s India Visit Annoy Donald Trump? Here’s Why US Is Watching Closely

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in New Delhi on Thursday for a high-stakes summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit comes amid rising US pressure as President Donald Trump accuses India of funding Russia’s Ukraine war. With oil, defence, and trade on the table, New Delhi faces its toughest geopolitical balancing act in years.

Putin arrives in Delhi for key Modi summit as India balances US pressure, Russian oil ties, defence deals and shifting global power politics. Photo: ANI, X.
Putin arrives in Delhi for key Modi summit as India balances US pressure, Russian oil ties, defence deals and shifting global power politics. Photo: ANI, X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 4, 2025 15:19:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Will Putin’s India Visit Annoy Donald Trump? Here’s Why US Is Watching Closely

Putin India Visit: Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to arrive in New Delhi on Thursday for a summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with trade and defence cooperation topping the agenda. This is Putin’s first visit to India since the Russia-Ukraine War began nearly four years ago. His last trip to India was in December 2021.

However, PM Modi and President Putin last met on September 1 this year on the sidelines of the SCO Heads of State Council Meeting in Tianjin, China. The two leaders have also spoken five times over the phone in 2025.

Can India Balance US and Russia Relations?

Putin’s visit comes at a moment when India has been continuously targeted by US President Donald Trump. US President has accused India of funding Russia’s war in Ukraine. This has created a tightrope situation for India. On one side is Russia, a long-time strategic partner offering cheap oil, potential advanced fighter jets, and a relationship rooted in the Cold War. On the other hand is the United States, seeking deeper collaboration in technology and trade while pressing India to reduce dependence on Moscow.

Also Read: Putin India Visit: Why Russian President Doesn’t Use A Phone Or the Internet, Living In An ‘Information Vacuum’

The US is also negotiating a trade deal with New Delhi after imposing steep 50% tariffs, half of which targeted India’s continued imports of discounted Russian crude.

US has urged India to purchase more American military equipment. India is reportedly in advanced negotiations with Washington on a trade agreement, but observers say an overt display of closeness with Moscow could complicate that push.

India’s Russian Oil Purchases Pushing US-India Relations From Bad To Worse

India has continued to import discounted Russian oil throughout the Ukraine war, though volumes have recently declined due to US surcharges and sanctions on Russian producers Rosneft and Lukoil.

Historically, India relied heavily on Middle Eastern suppliers, with Russian crude forming only a small share of its total imports until 2022. That changed after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and the G7-imposed price cap, turning India into the world’s largest buyer of seaborne Russian crude. The rise aligned with the Biden administration’s strategy of keeping global oil prices stable.

However, President Trump reversed this approach, launching a pressure campaign against Indian refiners and imposing sanctions on Rosneft PJSC and Lukoil PJSC to push Moscow toward negotiations. As a result, Russia’s shipments have sharply declined despite exporters offering steep discounts, as much as $7 per barrel below Brent for cargoes loading in December and arriving in January, the lowest price India has seen in two years.

Economic Stakes and Energy Dependencies

Putin In India: A Visit That the World Is Watching

Putin’s visit is being closely monitored globally, with key questions looming. Will India scale back its Russian oil imports to ease tensions with Washington, or will it prioritise strategic autonomy? And how will New Delhi manage the competing demands of Moscow and the Trump administration?

Observers say Putin’s visit is not a nostalgic return to Cold War diplomacy. Instead, it is about the complexities of India’s diplomatic balancing act as it pushes itself through a transformed global order.

Also Read: Putin In India Today: From Defence To Trade – What’s On Agenda As PM Modi, Russian President Hold High-Stakes Summit

First published on: Dec 4, 2025 3:19 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-9Putin India visitUkraine warus newsWorld news

RELATED News

Putin’s 2-Day India Visit: Why Russian President Can Fly To New Delhi Without Any Worries Despite ICC Arrest Warrant? Everything Explained

China Earthquake: Strong 6.0 Magnitude Quake Hits Xinjiang Region – What We Know

5,000 Women Recruited, Trained Online For Suicide Bombing – Masood Azhar Reveals Jaish-e-Mohammad Women Wing’s Alarming Expansion

Who Is Luqmaan Khan? Pakistani-Origin US Student Arrested With Guns, ‘Martyr’ Notes & Mass Shooting Plan At University Of Delaware

Beauty Envy To Brutal Murders: Psycho Haryana Woman Killed 3 Girls Over 2 Years, Drowned Son To Avoid Suspicion; Can This Be Called A Rarest Of The Rare Crime? | Explained

LATEST NEWS

Massive Flight Disruption At Indian Airports: Pilots’ Body Blasts IndiGo For Hiring Freeze Amid Cancellation Chaos

Yashasvi Jaiswal To Sit Out? With Series On The Line, Will India Make Changes In Playing XI For Decider Against South Africa?

19 Minutes Viral Video Original Link In Demand: Why People Become Crazy Behind The Leaked Sex Tapes, Know Psychology Behind Such Behavior

MP Shocker: Karnataka Governor’s Granddaughter-In-Law Alleges Torture Over Dowry, Thrown Off Rooftop, Denied Food As Drugs And Affairs Of Husband Come Into Limelight

Why Finland Is The Happiest Country In The World And What India Can Learn To Improve Its Global Ranking

Struggling With A Cold? Discover Smart, Surprising Tricks To Keep Your Home Warm Without Switching On The Heater

“Only Man I Get Jealous Of Is Ranveer Singh”: Orry Reacts as Ranveer and Deepika Recreate His Viral Pose, Calls Them Power Couple of Bollywood

Duffer Brothers Shock Fans: Steve Harrington Was Supposed to Die in Season 1, Creators Reveal Ahead of Stranger Things 5

Will The Viral ‘19-Minute Video’ Empty Your Bank Account? Think Twice Before You Click On The Malware Link

ED Raids 20 Locations in Uttar Pradesh in ₹300-Crore Maxizone Ponzi Scheme Probe

Will Putin’s India Visit Annoy Donald Trump? Here’s Why US Is Watching Closely

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Will Putin’s India Visit Annoy Donald Trump? Here’s Why US Is Watching Closely

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Will Putin’s India Visit Annoy Donald Trump? Here’s Why US Is Watching Closely
Will Putin’s India Visit Annoy Donald Trump? Here’s Why US Is Watching Closely
Will Putin’s India Visit Annoy Donald Trump? Here’s Why US Is Watching Closely
Will Putin’s India Visit Annoy Donald Trump? Here’s Why US Is Watching Closely

QUICK LINKS