Home > Health > Are Chickpeas Really Healthy? 5 Side Effects You Should Know Before Overeating Them

Are Chickpeas Really Healthy? 5 Side Effects You Should Know Before Overeating Them

Chickpeas are nutrient-rich and offer many health benefits, but eating them in excess can lead to side effects such as bloating, gas, digestive discomfort, allergic reactions, and interference with mineral absorption due to their high fiber and antinutrient content. Moderation is key to enjoying their goodness without unwanted issues.

Are Chickpeas Really Healthy? 5 Side Effects You Should Know Before Overeating Them

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: August 15, 2025 12:42:00 IST

Chickpeas are labeled as a super food for a reason, and they are also a good source of protein, fiber, vitamins and minerals that promote heart health, lead to weight loss and maintain normal digestion. Chickpeas are healthy in moderation but they are generally safe to eat in large quantities, but do come with some risks.

Here are 5 side effects to consider before you get eaten by the chickpeas: 

Stomach: Chickpeas include too much fiber plus too many complex sugars (FODMAPs) which can produce bloating and gassiness or even stomach pain, particularly if your stomach is already more sensitive for some reason, or have a digestive disorder like IBS. 

Allergy: Some people may actually be allergic to chickpeas and could potentially have nausea, vomiting, stomach pain or have hives where the itching is serious depending on how high the severity of the allergy is. Allergy related incidents rarely cause any life threatening issues.

Potassium buildup: If you take medicines for heart disease like beta-blockers, chickpeas are high in potassium and can lead to a dangerous level of potassium out of your body. 

Uric Acid Buildup: Chickpeas contain purine which leads to uric acid levels to increase and thus a greater risk of developing gout, especially if you are at risk for gout. 

Kidney Stones: Chickpeas can also contain oxalates. For individuals at risk of developing kidney stones, chickpeas could lead to instances of kidney stones forming.

Chickpeas signal overall health for most people, they are best enjoyed in moderation and to be cognizant of the body signals and your other health conditions.

 This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. If you have digestive issues, allergies, or other health concerns, consult a healthcare provider before making significant dietary changes.

Tags: are chickpeas healthychickpeas allergychickpeas bloatingchickpeas digestion issueschickpeas nutrition factschickpeas side effectshealthy eating tipsovereating chickpeas

Are Chickpeas Really Healthy? 5 Side Effects You Should Know Before Overeating Them

Are Chickpeas Really Healthy? 5 Side Effects You Should Know Before Overeating Them

Are Chickpeas Really Healthy? 5 Side Effects You Should Know Before Overeating Them
Are Chickpeas Really Healthy? 5 Side Effects You Should Know Before Overeating Them
Are Chickpeas Really Healthy? 5 Side Effects You Should Know Before Overeating Them
Are Chickpeas Really Healthy? 5 Side Effects You Should Know Before Overeating Them

