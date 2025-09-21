Dr Dangs Lab launches "Dendrite Dx": India's first integrated suite for cognitive health & Alzheimer's diagnosis

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Alzheimer’s disease, a progressive neurodegenerative disorder, affects more than 55 million people worldwide, with cases expected to triple by 2050. In India alone, nearly 8.8 million people live with dementia, and the burden is rising steadily. Early detection remains the greatest unmet need; most patients are diagnosed too late, when symptoms have already caused irreversible loss.

In response to this urgent challenge, Dr. Dangs Lab has unveiled Dendrite Dx, an integrated ecosystem for early, non-invasive Alzheimer’s diagnosis on World Alzheimer’s Day. Designed to bridge the diagnostic gap, Dendrite Dx combines digital cognitive assessments, advanced blood biomarkers, and confirmatory proprietary LC-MS testing to deliver accessibility, accuracy, and affordability in brain health diagnostics, a release said.

Traditional methods like PET scans and lumbar punctures are expensive, invasive, and inaccessible for large sections of the population.

“Current diagnostic modalities, cerebrospinal fluid analysis or cumbersome imaging scans, are invasive, expensive, and not scalable across our diverse population. With Dendrite Dx, we have re-imagined accessibility, accuracy, and patient-centricity. Our integrated pathway ensures early detection, helping patients and families take control of their cognitive health years before irreversible decline,” Dr. Arjun Dang, CEO of Dr. Dangs Lab, said.

On the occasion of World Alzheimer’s Day, while commenting on the launch of Agappe’s novel biomarkers, Navin Chainani, Sr Vice President, Speciality Division, Agappe Diagnostics, shared, “On World Alzheimer’s month, we at Agappe Diagnostics stand together to honour those affected by dementia and to raise awareness of the critical importance of early diagnosis. Early diagnosis not only improves outcomes, but also gives families & patients the opportunity to plan ahead and access support.”

The Dendrite Dx pathway is a one-of-a-kind ecosystem for a non-invasive pathway to diagnosing Alzheimer’s, which begins with a 15-20 minute validated cognitive assessment (FDA cleared, ISO 13485:2016, ISO 27001:2013 certified).

Based on results, patients undergo advanced blood-based biomarker testing for pTau-217, Amyloid Beta 1-42, and ApoE genotyping, followed by an exclusive liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS) proprietary test in collaboration with C2N Diagnostics (USA).

This makes India the first in the region to access the PrecivityAD2™ test, a globally recognised innovation that provides the Amyloid Probability Score 2 (APS2) for confirmation of Alzheimer ‘s-linked brain changes, as per the press release.

Dr. Joel Braunstein, CEO of C2N Diagnostics, applauded Dr. Dangs Lab for this important and revolutionary diagnostic initiative.

“The launch of the Dendrite Dx pathway is an important milestone in accelerating Alzheimer’s diagnosis in India, with C2N’s PrecivityAD2™ blood test providing a confirmatory alternative to PET or CSF biomarkers. Given the limited PET infrastructure and rising disease burden, healthcare systems must embrace innovative pathways such as this one to improve patient care. We look forward to supporting physicians and patients in achieving earlier, more accurate diagnoses in partnership with Dr. Dangs Lab,” Dr. Joel said.

As per the release, Dendrite Dx goes beyond Alzheimer’s biomarkers by incorporating comprehensive health markers for thyroid function, vitamin levels, inflammation, metabolic health, and more–factors that can mimic or worsen memory symptoms. This holistic approach ensures patients are screened not only for neurodegenerative changes but also for reversible causes such as vitamin deficiencies, thyroid dysfunction, or metabolic imbalance.

International experts are highly appreciative of this development as a breakthrough. Suzanne Schindler, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Neurology at Washington University, USA, commented, “It’s wonderful that advancements in Alzheimer’s disease diagnostics are coming to India. New digital cognitive tests and blood tests are allowing an earlier and more accurate diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease. Patients, caregivers, and clinicians appreciate knowing whether cognitive symptoms are related to Alzheimer’s disease so that they can make appropriate plans.”

Earlier diagnosis enables better outcomes, access to new treatments, and informed decision-making for families. It also paves the way for participation in emerging disease-modifying therapies, some already FDA-approved globally, empowering physicians to intervene earlier with treatment modalities that hold promise for transforming patient outcomes, the release added. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)