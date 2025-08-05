LIVE TV
Home > Health > What Is Legionnaires' Disease? The Water-Borne Killer That's Struck Harlem NYC

What Is Legionnaires’ Disease? The Water-Borne Killer That’s Struck Harlem NYC

A Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in Harlem has caused two deaths and 58 cases since July 25, prompting urgent public health action. Officials cleaned 11 cooling towers after confirming Legionella bacteria. Residents with flu-like symptoms are urged to seek immediate medical care.

Legionnaires outbreak in Harlem claims 2 lives, 58 cases; health officials urge flu-like symptom checkups immediately. Photos/X.
Legionnaires outbreak in Harlem claims 2 lives, 58 cases; health officials urge flu-like symptom checkups immediately. Photos/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 5, 2025 16:43:00 IST

A cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases that emerged in New York City’s Harlem neighborhood last week has resulted in two fatalities and at least 58 newly diagnosed cases since July 25, according to ABC News.

Multiple Legionnaires Cases in Harlem

City officials have not released any information regarding the identities or conditions of the two individuals who died as a result of the disease.

Following the detection of multiple Legionnaires’ cases in Harlem, city health officials launched an investigation last week. Residents were advised to exercise caution amid growing concern.

The New York City Department of Health has completed mandated cleanup procedures on 11 cooling towers in the affected area. Preliminary laboratory analysis confirmed the presence of *Legionella pneumophila*, the bacteria responsible for Legionnaires’ disease.

Legionnaires’ Public Health Advisory

Health officials have urged residents and workers in the Harlem area who experience flu-like symptoms — including chills, muscle aches, cough, fever, or difficulty breathing  – to promptly seek medical evaluation.

Those considered particularly vulnerable, such as individuals aged 50 and above, cigarette smokers, and people with weakened immune systems or chronic lung conditions, were specifically cautioned to seek immediate medical care if symptoms appear.

What Is Legionnaires’ Disease?

Legionnaires’ disease is a form of pneumonia caused by the *Legionella* bacteria, which thrive in warm water environments, according to health experts.

The bacteria can become airborne in water vapor, leading to human infection. Various plumbing systems that create suitable conditions for bacterial growth  – such as cooling towers, humidifiers, hot water tanks, whirlpool spas, hot tubs, and evaporative condensers in large air conditioning systems –  are common sources.

The disease takes its name from a 1976 outbreak at the Bellevue-Stratford Hotel in Philadelphia, which occurred during a Pennsylvania American Legion convention. The bacterium can also be found naturally in soil and water.

Though Legionnaires’ disease is not contagious between humans, early diagnosis and treatment with antibiotics are critical to reducing the risk of complications.

health news Legionnaires Disease us news

What Is Legionnaires’ Disease? The Water-Borne Killer That’s Struck Harlem NYC

