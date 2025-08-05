What Is Legionnaires’ Disease? The Water-Borne Killer That’s Struck Harlem NYC

A cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases that emerged in New York City’s Harlem neighborhood last week has resulted in two fatalities and at least 58 newly diagnosed cases since July 25, according to ABC News.

Multiple Legionnaires Cases in Harlem

City officials have not released any information regarding the identities or conditions of the two individuals who died as a result of the disease.

Following the detection of multiple Legionnaires’ cases in Harlem, city health officials launched an investigation last week. Residents were advised to exercise caution amid growing concern.

ALERT | Deadly Legionnaires Outbreak😷

One person has died and more than 20 others have fallen ill amid an ongoing Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in Central Harlem. Symptoms typically appear two to 14 days after exposure, anyone with flu-like symptoms should contact a health care… pic.twitter.com/naAXGvKWBn — Citizen NYC (@CitizenAppNYC) July 31, 2025

The New York City Department of Health has completed mandated cleanup procedures on 11 cooling towers in the affected area. Preliminary laboratory analysis confirmed the presence of *Legionella pneumophila*, the bacteria responsible for Legionnaires’ disease.

Legionnaires’ Public Health Advisory

Health officials have urged residents and workers in the Harlem area who experience flu-like symptoms — including chills, muscle aches, cough, fever, or difficulty breathing – to promptly seek medical evaluation.

Those considered particularly vulnerable, such as individuals aged 50 and above, cigarette smokers, and people with weakened immune systems or chronic lung conditions, were specifically cautioned to seek immediate medical care if symptoms appear.

Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia caused by bacteria that grow in warm water. It cannot be spread from person to person and window air conditioners do NOT spread the bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease. Learn more: https://t.co/BHUN2E70nf pic.twitter.com/REYphiwuOa — nychealthy (@nycHealthy) July 28, 2025

What Is Legionnaires’ Disease?

Legionnaires’ disease is a form of pneumonia caused by the *Legionella* bacteria, which thrive in warm water environments, according to health experts.

The bacteria can become airborne in water vapor, leading to human infection. Various plumbing systems that create suitable conditions for bacterial growth – such as cooling towers, humidifiers, hot water tanks, whirlpool spas, hot tubs, and evaporative condensers in large air conditioning systems – are common sources.

#Breaking 🚨 Newz** #NewYork

Unveiling the Silent Threat: Legionnaires’ Disease Outbreak** – Legionnaires’ disease, a severe pneumonia, stems from Legionella bacteria thriving in warm water.

– Inhalation of contaminated water vapor spreads the disease, not person-to-person… pic.twitter.com/urT6Eo4cRk — BreakinNewz (@BreakinNewz01) July 31, 2025

The disease takes its name from a 1976 outbreak at the Bellevue-Stratford Hotel in Philadelphia, which occurred during a Pennsylvania American Legion convention. The bacterium can also be found naturally in soil and water.

Though Legionnaires’ disease is not contagious between humans, early diagnosis and treatment with antibiotics are critical to reducing the risk of complications.

