Home > Health > Nipah Virus Strikes Again, Cases Confirmed In India And Thailand, Health Authorities On High Alert Across Asia

Nipah Virus Strikes Again, Cases Confirmed In India And Thailand, Health Authorities On High Alert Across Asia

Nipah virus cases have resurfaced in India’s West Bengal, prompting alarms across Asia. Kerala reports limited infections, while Thailand confirms five cases. Health authorities urge heightened precautions and traveler monitoring.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: January 27, 2026 12:56:53 IST

Nipah virus is back in the news. Health authorities across Asia have raised alarms after the deadly virus was detected in India’s West Bengal. Several countries have taken precautionary measures across the region.

The zoonotic virus, which can spread between animals and humans, primarily fruit bats and pigs, can cause symptoms ranging from mild fever to severe brain infections and death, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Nipah Virus Cases Confirmed in India, Thailand

India’s National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed some cases, describing it as “not major” and limited to two districts in Kerala: Kozhikode and Malappuram.

In addition, Thailand’s government reported that five people have contracted the virus, signaling the need for regional vigilance.

How Is Asia Responding To The Nipah Virus Cases?

Countries across Asia have initiated monitoring and prevention strategies similar to those employed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thailand’s Department of Disease Control (TDDC) emphasized in a Friday press release that the measures aim “to monitor and screen travelers at international communicable disease control checkpoints.”

The release further explained, “Measures have been taken to monitor travelers. [If] travelers [are found] with high fever or have symptoms compatible with Nipah virus infection, additional screening will be done at the international communicable disease control checkpoint.”

Travelers are required to share their travel history and any potential exposure to the virus. Those exhibiting symptoms must also provide the date of onset.

TDDC Director General warned, “The virus can cause neurological symptoms and has a relatively high death rate.”

Indian Health Ministry Issues Guidelines on Nipah Virus

India’s Ministry of Health shared preventive guidance on X, outlining several measures to reduce the risk of infection:

Wash fruits thoroughly before consumption.

Drink only chlorinated or boiled water.

Wear protective clothing when handling or cleaning animals and animal sheds.

Avoid eating contaminated or half-eaten fruits fallen from trees.

Refrain from consuming raw date palm juice.

Stay away from sick or dead animals.

Bats Tested at Kolkata’s Alipore Zoo For Nipah

Indian officials have begun testing bats at Kolkata’s Alipore Zoo to rule out infection, The Hindu reported.

Zoo Director Tripti Sah stated, “The team collected swab samples from bats. They have followed all the protocols during the process.”

First published on: Jan 27, 2026 12:56 PM IST
