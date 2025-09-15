Jean Smart bags Emmy for Best Lead Actress in comedy series

Los Angeles [US], September 15 (ANI): Veteran actor Jean Smart on Sunday night took home Emmys trophy for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy series for ‘Hacks’.

In her acceptance speech, she expressed her gratitude to the cast and the entire team of ‘Hacks’.

“Thank you so much, you honour me so much…one of the best things about winning something like this is that you actually get to publicly thank the people you work with, our unbelievable crew, my incredible castmates led by the incomparable Hannah Einbinder, and our showrunners, oh my god, beyond brilliant. And there’s so many, everybody at HBO Max and Universal Television TV and the Television Academy, thank you so much,” Jean said.

She also gave a shout out to her children.

“And my children who are my anchor, Joe, my cheerleader, and everybody let’s be good to each other. Let’s just be good to each other. Thank you,” she added.

Also nominated in the category were Ayo Edebiri for The Bear, Kristen Bell for Nobody Wants This, Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary, and Uzo Aduba for The Residence.

Earlier this year, she won Golden Globe award for her portrayal in ‘Hacks’ as well.

Notably, Jean bagged Emmys last year as well for ‘Hacks’.

Starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, Hacks was created and is run by Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky. It is executive produced by Downs and Aniello via their Paulilu banner, Statsky via First Thought Productions, as well as Michael Schur via Fremulon, David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment, Morgan Sackett, and Joe Mande, as per Deadline.

The fourth season also starred Downs, Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Mark Indelicato, and Rose Abdoo, along with Dan Bucatinsky, Helen Hunt, Tony Goldwyn, Kaitlin Olson, Jane Adams, Lauren Weedman, Christopher McDonald, Poppy Liu, Lorenza Izzo, Johnny Sibilly, Paul Felder, Polly Draper, Luenell, and Aristotle Athari. (ANI)

