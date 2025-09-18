One Battle After Another: Sean Penn calls Paul Thomas Anderson "film genius"

Los Angeles [US], September 18 (ANI): Sean Penn, who is all set to be seen in the upcoming film ‘One Battle After Another’ alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, opened up about working with director Paul Thomas Anderson and how unique the entire experience was, watching his work come to life.

The story follows Bob, played by DiCaprio, a former revolutionary living off the grid with his daughter, Willa. Their lives take a dark turn when Bob’s old enemy, Steven J. Lockjaw, played by Sean Penn, returns after 16 years. When Willa goes missing, Bob must confront both his past and his nemesis in a gripping tale of survival and redemption.

According to a release, Penn shared that while people often use words like “genius” too easily, he truly believes Paul Thomas Anderson might be one.

“I think sometimes people use the words too freely, whether it’s a film genius or a film great, but I suspect Paul’s a film genius. He has a clear vision, yet you are never anything but free and encouraged on his set to bring your ideas. It’s like he’s got a secret, and he knows you’re going to find the character just as he would hope you to find it,” said Penn as per the release.

“I like to be surprised by what I’m going to see at the end of the day, what Paul’s going to do, and this one just makes me giggle. Every time. I’ve seen the movie several times, and it’s not strictly a comedy, per se; it’s its own animal. But sometimes, even in the most torturous stuff, I just find it’s such a giggle because it’s a view through an original mind. And I think we don’t see enough of that in movies. I suspect everyone enjoys that, to really be gifted with something fresh,” he added.

The movie also features Benicio Del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti in key roles. The film is produced by Adam Somner, Sara Murphy, and Anderson himself, with Will Weiske serving as executive producer.

It is set to hit cinemas on September 26, 2025. (ANI)

