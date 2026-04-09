LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest viral video latest crime news Iran US War Dhurandhar Dev Krishna Purohit Islamabad holiday Mahindra Scorpio dowry Carbon Fibre Bomb iran- israel war Sunetra Pawar bihar gaza Iran ceasefire latest viral video latest crime news Iran US War Dhurandhar Dev Krishna Purohit Islamabad holiday Mahindra Scorpio dowry Carbon Fibre Bomb iran- israel war Sunetra Pawar bihar gaza Iran ceasefire latest viral video latest crime news Iran US War Dhurandhar Dev Krishna Purohit Islamabad holiday Mahindra Scorpio dowry Carbon Fibre Bomb iran- israel war Sunetra Pawar bihar gaza Iran ceasefire latest viral video latest crime news Iran US War Dhurandhar Dev Krishna Purohit Islamabad holiday Mahindra Scorpio dowry Carbon Fibre Bomb iran- israel war Sunetra Pawar bihar gaza Iran ceasefire
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest viral video latest crime news Iran US War Dhurandhar Dev Krishna Purohit Islamabad holiday Mahindra Scorpio dowry Carbon Fibre Bomb iran- israel war Sunetra Pawar bihar gaza Iran ceasefire latest viral video latest crime news Iran US War Dhurandhar Dev Krishna Purohit Islamabad holiday Mahindra Scorpio dowry Carbon Fibre Bomb iran- israel war Sunetra Pawar bihar gaza Iran ceasefire latest viral video latest crime news Iran US War Dhurandhar Dev Krishna Purohit Islamabad holiday Mahindra Scorpio dowry Carbon Fibre Bomb iran- israel war Sunetra Pawar bihar gaza Iran ceasefire latest viral video latest crime news Iran US War Dhurandhar Dev Krishna Purohit Islamabad holiday Mahindra Scorpio dowry Carbon Fibre Bomb iran- israel war Sunetra Pawar bihar gaza Iran ceasefire
LIVE TV
Home > IconMetrix > Indian Army and IconMetrix Join Hands for Surya Devbhoomi Challenge 2.0

Indian Army and IconMetrix Join Hands for Surya Devbhoomi Challenge 2.0

Indian Army and IconMetrix Join Hands for Surya Devbhoomi Challenge 2.0

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: April 9, 2026 19:51:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Indian Army and IconMetrix Join Hands for Surya Devbhoomi Challenge 2.0

Strategic high-altitude initiative led by the Indian Army and IconMetrix to boost border tourism and national unity through a 113-km Himalayan endurance run.

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 09: Strengthening the vital link between the nation’s protectors and the civilian population, the Indian Army has announced the second edition of the Surya Devbhoomi Challenge 2.0, organized in strategic collaboration with IconMetrix and supported by Uttarakhand Tourism. This premier high-altitude endurance event is scheduled to take place from April 16 to 20, 2026, in the strategically sensitive and culturally rich Char Dham Himalayan corridor of Uttarakhand. Conceived as a multi-day endurance format, the initiative integrates elite adventure sports with strategic outreach in remote Himalayan regions.

The event features a unique spirit of unity, bringing together civilian runners alongside personnel from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, as well as veterans. Major Pushpendra Singh Rathod, a senior officer associated with the initiative, noted, “Surya Devbhoomi Challenge 2.0 is designed as a platform that combines endurance with purpose. It encourages participants to engage with the terrain and heritage while testing their resilience.”

You Might Be Interested In

Vikramm Sanas, Co-Founder and Chief Strategist of IconMetrix, has been instrumental in ensuring this initiative serves as a sophisticated bridge between urban fitness communities and border area advocacy. Participants will navigate a demanding 113-kilometre Himalayan trail run passing through traditional paths and remote habitations in the Badrinath-Kedarnath belt. Beyond the realm of sport, the program is positioned to promote sustainable mountain tourism and a heightened awareness of the region’s strategic significance. IconMetrix has provided the necessary logistical and communication framework to scale this initiative to a national level of importance.

Vikramm Sanas emphasized the broader vision behind the partnership. “The objective is to build a credible endurance property that aligns with national priorities, including tourism promotion and long-term socio-economic impact in border regions. Through IconMetrix, we are ensuring this challenge achieves the scale and structure necessary to influence national policy on mountain engagement,” Sanas stated. His leadership has been central to transforming a regional run into a structured national platform that resonates with a global audience.

The schedule includes an Expo at Badrinath on April 16, to be inaugurated by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Anil Chauhan. Following the Expo, three days of endurance stages will be flagged off by the Tourism Minister of Uttarakhand. The closing ceremony on April 20 is expected to be attended by the Chief Minister and senior military leadership. By merging the Indian Army’s operational excellence with IconMetrix’s strategic outreach and the robust facilitation of Uttarakhand Tourism, the event is set to be a landmark in civil-military synergy.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Nakli Yash Mehta: From Projects to Proof — A Creative Journey Backed by Work

The JC Show Roars Nationally: Dr. Jagdeesh Chandra Decodes Politics

ET Now Awards 2026: 5 Visionaries and Organizations Driving Innovation Across Industries

Homeopathy for a Viksit Bharat

Numen Rising, founded by Madhurima Nigam, brings IMMERSIV, The Floating Breathwork Experience to India for the first time, facilitated by Ashley Edelman

LATEST NEWS

Assembly Elections 2026: Why Exit Polls For Puducherry Are Not Being Released Yet? Here’s When Results Will Be Announced After Voting Ends

IPL 2026: Jason Holder Spotted With Mystery Girl in Delhi Hotel, GT Star Tells Fans to ‘Put Cameras Down’ — Video Goes Viral

Abhinav Arora’s Car Gets Attacked, Viral Video Shows Mob Smashing 10-Year-Old Child Orator’s Vehicle In Police Presence While Family Panics

Dipika Kakkar Health Update: ‘Shaken And Scared’, Actress Opens Up On Cyst Recurrence, Says ‘I Cannot Be With My Son’ Amid Cancer Battle

Grand National 2026 Full List of Runners and Riders, How to Watch on TV and Live Streaming, Prize Money

EPFO 3.0 Brings Big Change: How You Can Withdraw PF Using UPI, New Rules And Faster Claim Settlement Explained

Grand National 2026: Date, Time, Horses, Odds, Favourites, How to Watch on TV in India

Indian Army and IconMetrix Join Hands for Surya Devbhoomi Challenge 2.0

Kuwait-Based Jazeera Airways Cancels Flights To 9 Indian Cities: Check For Destinations, Refund And Reebooking Guidelines

Kerala Exit Poll Date: When Will Exit Polls Be Released? Why Are They Not Out Today? Check ECI Guidelines And More Details For April 2026 Elections

Indian Army and IconMetrix Join Hands for Surya Devbhoomi Challenge 2.0

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Indian Army and IconMetrix Join Hands for Surya Devbhoomi Challenge 2.0

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Indian Army and IconMetrix Join Hands for Surya Devbhoomi Challenge 2.0
Indian Army and IconMetrix Join Hands for Surya Devbhoomi Challenge 2.0
Indian Army and IconMetrix Join Hands for Surya Devbhoomi Challenge 2.0
Indian Army and IconMetrix Join Hands for Surya Devbhoomi Challenge 2.0

QUICK LINKS