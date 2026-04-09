Indian Army and IconMetrix Join Hands for Surya Devbhoomi Challenge 2.0

Strategic high-altitude initiative led by the Indian Army and IconMetrix to boost border tourism and national unity through a 113-km Himalayan endurance run.

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 09: Strengthening the vital link between the nation’s protectors and the civilian population, the Indian Army has announced the second edition of the Surya Devbhoomi Challenge 2.0, organized in strategic collaboration with IconMetrix and supported by Uttarakhand Tourism. This premier high-altitude endurance event is scheduled to take place from April 16 to 20, 2026, in the strategically sensitive and culturally rich Char Dham Himalayan corridor of Uttarakhand. Conceived as a multi-day endurance format, the initiative integrates elite adventure sports with strategic outreach in remote Himalayan regions.

The event features a unique spirit of unity, bringing together civilian runners alongside personnel from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, as well as veterans. Major Pushpendra Singh Rathod, a senior officer associated with the initiative, noted, “Surya Devbhoomi Challenge 2.0 is designed as a platform that combines endurance with purpose. It encourages participants to engage with the terrain and heritage while testing their resilience.”

Vikramm Sanas, Co-Founder and Chief Strategist of IconMetrix, has been instrumental in ensuring this initiative serves as a sophisticated bridge between urban fitness communities and border area advocacy. Participants will navigate a demanding 113-kilometre Himalayan trail run passing through traditional paths and remote habitations in the Badrinath-Kedarnath belt. Beyond the realm of sport, the program is positioned to promote sustainable mountain tourism and a heightened awareness of the region’s strategic significance. IconMetrix has provided the necessary logistical and communication framework to scale this initiative to a national level of importance.

Vikramm Sanas emphasized the broader vision behind the partnership. “The objective is to build a credible endurance property that aligns with national priorities, including tourism promotion and long-term socio-economic impact in border regions. Through IconMetrix, we are ensuring this challenge achieves the scale and structure necessary to influence national policy on mountain engagement,” Sanas stated. His leadership has been central to transforming a regional run into a structured national platform that resonates with a global audience.

The schedule includes an Expo at Badrinath on April 16, to be inaugurated by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Anil Chauhan. Following the Expo, three days of endurance stages will be flagged off by the Tourism Minister of Uttarakhand. The closing ceremony on April 20 is expected to be attended by the Chief Minister and senior military leadership. By merging the Indian Army’s operational excellence with IconMetrix’s strategic outreach and the robust facilitation of Uttarakhand Tourism, the event is set to be a landmark in civil-military synergy.

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