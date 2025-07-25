₹1.90 Lakh Crore Rail Projects Sanctioned in Under Four Years, Informs Ashwini Vaishnaw

In Parliament, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw declared that 237 railway projects totaling about 9,703 km, 40 new lines, 17 gauge conversion projects, and 180 doubling works had been approved during the previous three fiscal years and the current one (FY 2025- 26). The entire amount invested exceeds ₹1,90,333 crore.

The projects, which represented a time of rapid infrastructure expansion throughout the Indian Railways network, were sanctioned between FY 2022- 23, FY 2023- 24, FY 2024- 25, and the current FY 26.

A total of 892 surveys comprising 267 for new lines, 11 for gauge conversion, and 614 for doubling tracks having a combined length of 61,462 km, were also sanctioned during this era.

Project planning and coordination have accelerated under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, resulting in lower costs and quicker completion dates. Indian Railways approved 34,428 km of new track between 2014 and 2025, up from just 7,599 km between 2009 and 2014, which resulted in a daily rate increase from 4.2 km to 8.57 km.

Vaishnaw emphasized how improved project quality and delivery efficiency have been made possible by the coordinated use of land records, route alignment, and expedited DPR procedures.

It’s Relevance

This noteworthy accomplishment demonstrates a consistent effort to modernize train infrastructure nationwide with substantial financial support and policy integration. The project’s goals are to improve connectivity, boost freight capacity, and encourage economic development in underserved areas.

