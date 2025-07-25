Home > India > ₹1.90 Lakh Crore Rail Projects Sanctioned in Under Four Years, Informs Ashwini Vaishnaw

₹1.90 Lakh Crore Rail Projects Sanctioned in Under Four Years, Informs Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed Parliament that 237 railway projects worth ₹1.90 lakh crore, including new lines, doubling, and gauge conversions, have been sanctioned in under four years. These span over 9,700 km and reflect accelerated infrastructure development under PM Gati Shakti.

₹1.90 Lakh Crore Rail Projects Sanctioned in Under Four Years, Informs Ashwini Vaishnaw

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: July 25, 2025 15:56:31 IST

In Parliament, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw declared that 237 railway projects totaling about 9,703 km, 40 new lines, 17 gauge conversion projects, and 180 doubling works had been approved during the previous three fiscal years and the current one (FY 2025- 26). The entire amount invested exceeds ₹1,90,333 crore.

The projects, which represented a time of rapid infrastructure expansion throughout the Indian Railways network, were sanctioned between FY 2022- 23, FY 2023- 24, FY 2024- 25, and the current FY 26.

A total of 892 surveys comprising 267 for new lines, 11 for gauge conversion, and 614 for doubling tracks having a combined length of 61,462 km, were also sanctioned during this era.

Project planning and coordination have accelerated under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, resulting in lower costs and quicker completion dates. Indian Railways approved 34,428 km of new track between 2014 and 2025, up from just 7,599 km between 2009 and 2014, which resulted in a daily rate increase from 4.2 km to 8.57 km.

Vaishnaw emphasized how improved project quality and delivery efficiency have been made possible by the coordinated use of land records, route alignment, and expedited DPR procedures.

 It’s Relevance

This noteworthy accomplishment demonstrates a consistent effort to modernize train infrastructure nationwide with substantial financial support and policy integration. The project’s goals are to improve connectivity, boost freight capacity, and encourage economic development in underserved areas.

Also Read:  Only 6% of Youth Joined Companies Under PM’s Internship Scheme Despite 1.53 Lakh Offers

Tags: Ashwini VaishnawinfrastructurePM Gati ShaktiRailway projects

RELATED News

Explainer | Know Everything About President’s Rule To Be Extended By Six Months In Manipur
5 Powerful Sawan Remedies to Please Lord Shiva and Attract Peace, Health & Positivity Before the Month Ends
India Issues Advisory as Thailand–Cambodia Border Clashes Enter Second Day
India’s 1st First Hydrogen Powered Coach Successfully Tested In Chennai, Watch
NewsX Exclusive: New Vice President Election Is Expected Next Week

LATEST NEWS

Iran-Israel War To Re-Start? Here’s What Experts Have To Say
Maargan OTT Release: When And Where To Stream Vijay Antony’s Murder Mystery
What Caused Stock Market Crash Today? Sensex Crashes 700 Points, Nifty Slips Below 24,840
“Glorywebs Joins Hands with ‘We Women Want 2025’ as Associate Sponsor to Champion Women in Tech & Leadership”
JPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 Final Result Out – Check Merit List & Toppers
Cha Eun Woo’s Heartfelt Request To Fans Before Military Enlistment, ‘You’ll Miss Me, Right?’
tvN’s ‘Bon Appétit, Your Majesty’ Starring YoonA And Lee Chae Min Unveils First Teaser, Promises Royal Culinary Romance
Govt Bans 25 OTT Platforms for Streaming ‘Soft Porn’ Content
Seattle Mariners and LA Angels Clash: Start Time, How to Watch and Key Players
War 2 Trailer Released: Hrithik & Jr NTR Shine in ‘India First’ Shloka Scene, Kiara Brings the Heat!
₹1.90 Lakh Crore Rail Projects Sanctioned in Under Four Years, Informs Ashwini Vaishnaw

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

₹1.90 Lakh Crore Rail Projects Sanctioned in Under Four Years, Informs Ashwini Vaishnaw

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

₹1.90 Lakh Crore Rail Projects Sanctioned in Under Four Years, Informs Ashwini Vaishnaw
₹1.90 Lakh Crore Rail Projects Sanctioned in Under Four Years, Informs Ashwini Vaishnaw
₹1.90 Lakh Crore Rail Projects Sanctioned in Under Four Years, Informs Ashwini Vaishnaw
₹1.90 Lakh Crore Rail Projects Sanctioned in Under Four Years, Informs Ashwini Vaishnaw

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?