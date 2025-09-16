920 Females Per Thousand Males In 2024: Official Annual Report Shows The Declining Sex Ratio In Delhi
920 Females Per Thousand Males In 2024: Official Annual Report Shows The Declining Sex Ratio In Delhi

920 Females Per Thousand Males In 2024: Official Annual Report Shows The Declining Sex Ratio In Delhi

An annual report by Directorate of Economics and Statistics and the Office of Chief Registrar (Births & Deaths) of the Delhi government on Registration of Births and Deaths in Delhi has been brought out for the year 2024. It has highlighted that the sex ratio in Delhi has dwindled down to 920 females per thousand males in 2024 as compared to 922 in the previous year.

Representational image of gender equality (Photo Credit- Pixabay)
Representational image of gender equality (Photo Credit- Pixabay)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: September 16, 2025 05:14:28 IST

An annual report on Registration of Births and Deaths in Delhi has been brought out for the year 2024 and has highlighted that the sex ratio in Delhi has dwindled down to 920 females per thousand males in 2024 as compared to 922 in the previous year. The Directorate of Economics and Statistics and the Office of Chief Registrar (Births & Deaths) of the Delhi government has prepared this report. According to the recently released report, the birth rate in Delhi was worked out to be 14 per thousand of population during 2024, as against 14.66 in 2023. The death rate per thousand of population in 2024 increased to 6.37 as against 6.16 a year ago, as reported in the PTI. 

Why has Delhi registered a dwindling sex ratio?

It is unfortunate that even after so many years of India’s independence, the sex ratio is declining in a metropolitan city like Delhi. This needs to be treated as a pressing concern and contributions are required from all the stakeholders of the society. As a common man, some urgent steps that can be taken on the part of public are-

1.    Counselling of the people

Due to a myriad of factors, many people adopt a chauvinistic attitude towards the women, and this becomes one of the key reasons behind the decreasing sex ratio. Hence, it is pertinent that such people should undertake counselling, to adopt a more respectful outlook towards the people of opposite gender. 

2.    Legal action

Strong legal action should be taken against the individuals and the medical clinics who are involved in the prenatal sex determination. Due to such practices enforcing discriminatory attitude, many people indulge in the evil practice of female infanticide. 

920 Females Per Thousand Males In 2024: Official Annual Report Shows The Declining Sex Ratio In Delhi

