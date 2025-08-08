A Sister’s Last Rakhi: Grief Overwhelms Krishtapuram on Raksha Bandhan

What should have been a day of celebration and sibling bonding turned into an unforgettable tragedy in Krishtapuram village of Kusumanchi mandal, Khammam district.

On the morning of Raksha Bandhan, 25-year-old Pandiri Appireddy, a resident of the village, lost his battle with a severe viral fever. Despite receiving treatment over the past few days, his health deteriorated rapidly. His sudden death sent shockwaves through the community, leaving the family and villagers devastated.

As preparations were underway for his final rites, a heartbreaking scene unfolded one that will forever remain etched in the minds of those who witnessed it.

In a moment filled with unimaginable grief, Appireddy’s sister, dressed in a simple saree, approached her brother’s bier. Her hands trembled. Tears streamed down her face. But with a deep breath and a heavy heart, she fulfilled her Raksha Bandhan ritual tying a Rakhi to her deceased brother’s wrist.

It was a powerful and painful gesture one that conveyed the essence of sibling love even in death. Those around were moved to tears. The silence was only broken by soft sobs and prayers.

“Raksha Bandhan is meant to celebrate the eternal bond between brothers and sisters,” said a grieving elder from the village. “But today, it reminded us of the fragility of life.”

Locals gathered in large numbers to offer their condolences to the family. The entire village, usually festive on this day, wore a mournful look. Shops remained closed, and homes kept their celebrations minimal out of respect.

For Appireddy’s sister and family, Raksha Bandhan will never be the same again. It will be remembered not as a day of joy, but as the day they bid a final goodbye.

A sister’s last Rakhi tied with love, grief, and unbreakable memory has left an entire village in tears.

