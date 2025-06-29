AAP’s ‘Ghar Rozgar Bachao Andolan’ Protests Slum Demolitions, BJP Calls it Flop Show

Aam Aadmi Party held the ‘Ghar Rozgar Bachao Andolan’ at Jantar Mantar on Sunday against the demolition of slums in Delhi to raise their voice against the ongoing demolition of slums across the National Capital.

Many big leaders, including Aam Aadmi Party’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Saurabh Bhardwaj, and Atishi were part of the protest.

Addressing the crowd that had gathered at ‘Ghar-Rozgar Bachao’ Andolan, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal said, “It’s only been five months since the BJP government was formed, and look at what they’ve done to Delhi already.

In just five months, they’ve pushed the city to such a state that people from across Delhi have been forced to gather at Jantar Mantar today to protest against them.”

AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, He said “Modi’s guarantee is false, fake, and deceptive,” Kejriwal said.

“He promised homes where there are slums. But what he really meant was clearing slums to turn them into empty grounds. He sought your votes by making false promises and is now destroying your homes.”

Arvind Kejriwal mentioned , ‘I had said before the elections that do not vote for them, otherwise they will snatch your land.

Senior AAP leader and Atishi said, “Kejriwal had warned that after elections, BJP would come after your homes. Today, that warning has become a harsh reality.

While Kejriwal talks about removing poverty, BJP talks about removing the poor.”

Atishi further alleged that the BJP was targeting economically weaker sections to hand over prime land to powerful corporate allies.

“They are not just demolishing homes; they are demolishing lives. But as long as a single drop of blood runs in the veins of AAP workers, we will not stop fighting.

Be it the streets, courts, assembly, or Parliament—we will resist this injustice at every level.”

Talking to ITV, Many slum residents who participated in the protest expressed despair over the loss of shelter and security.

“We were promised homes, not destruction. “Now they are bulldozing our homes without any alternative. Where are we supposed to go?”

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva criticized the Aam Aadmi Party’s recent protest at Jantar Mantar, calling it a complete failure, a flop show.

He claimed that the event, organized in the name of slum dwellers, failed to gather significant support and only exposed the AAP leadership’s “anarchic and unconstitutional” nature.

Sachdeva said that for nearly a month, the entire AAP leadership had been spreading confusion, but the slum dwellers of Delhi not only rejected this false campaign, they are now asking AAP leaders: “What have you done in ten years to improve the lives of slum residents ?”

Sachdeva stated that the BJP government is dedicated to providing a better life to slum dwellers who are forced to live in hellish conditions along drains and railway tracks.

“Just as we have resettled slum dwellers from Kalka Ji, Jailorwala Bagh, Kalandar Colony, and Kathputli Colony, going forward, through the ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makan’ campaign, we will continue to provide new homes and new lives to slum residents.”

