Assam Elections 2026: BJP Releases Manifesto, Himanta Biswa Sarma Promises UCC, Rs 3,000 Aid For Women, Strict Action Against Love Jihad

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday unveiled its manifesto for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections in Guwahati, promising the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and a significant increase in financial aid for women under the Orunodoi scheme, raising it to Rs 3,000 per month.

31 Promises To Shape Assam’s Future

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the party has outlined 31 commitments aimed at transforming Assam into a leading state. He stressed that the vision is to make Assam self-reliant and a key contributor to nation-building.

The BJP reiterated its core agenda by promising to implement the Uniform Civil Code, with exemptions for Sixth Schedule areas and tribal communities. The Chief Minister also assured strict action against issues like alleged “love jihad,” while highlighting plans to tackle floods with an investment of Rs 18,000 crore in the first two years.

Women Welfare And Job Creation Plans

The manifesto promises to boost financial support for women by increasing Orunodoi benefits and aims to empower 40 lakh women through the Lakhpati Didi scheme with financial assistance of Rs 25,000. Additionally, the party has pledged to create two lakh jobs over the next five years.

BJP Leaders Highlight Vision For ‘Secure And Developed Assam’

Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Sarbananda Sonowal, along with state BJP president Dilip Saikia, were present at the launch. Saikia said the party’s goal is to build a secure and developed Assam, adding that over 2.45 lakh public suggestions were considered while preparing the manifesto.

Congress Counters With Key Guarantees

The Indian National Congress has also announced five major guarantees, including monthly cash transfers for women, pensions for senior citizens, free health coverage of Rs 25 lakh per family, land rights for indigenous people, and justice for singer Zubeen Garg within 100 days.

Election Schedule And Political Battle

Voting for all 126 Assembly constituencies in Assam will take place in a single phase on April 9, with results to be declared on May 4. The BJP-led NDA, in alliance with Asom Gana Parishad and Bodoland People’s Front, is aiming for a third straight term, while Congress is seeking to return to power.

( Inputs From ANI )

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