LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > India > Astraonaut Shubhanshu Shukla To Be Honoured With Special Discussion In Parliament, Scheduled To Meet PM Modi

Astraonaut Shubhanshu Shukla To Be Honoured With Special Discussion In Parliament, Scheduled To Meet PM Modi

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg after returning from the International Space Station. He will also take part in the National Space Day celebrations on August 23.

Astraonaut Shubhanshu Shukla
Astraonaut Shubhanshu Shukla

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 18, 2025 09:54:35 IST

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is all set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today evening at his official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, in New Delhi. Officials confirmed that the meeting is likely to take place between 5 pm and 5:30 pm. The discussion is expected to focus on his recent mission and his return to India after completing his journey to the International Space Station.

Participation in National Space Day Celebrations

Officials confirmed that Group Captain Shukla will also participate in the National Space Day celebrations on August 23. The government has planned several events to highlight India’s growing space journey, and his presence will mark a significant moment in the celebrations. His participation is being seen as a tribute to India’s achievements in human spaceflight.

Grand Welcome On Return To India 

Group Captain Shukla, who became the second Indian to travel to space and the first to visit the International Space Station, arrived in India on Sunday. His family, Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh, and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta welcomed him at the airport. A large crowd waving the national flag also gathered to greet him.

Journey to the International Space Station

Mr. Shukla served as the pilot on the Axiom-4 mission, which lifted off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on June 25 and docked at the International Space Station on June 26. During his stay, he had a conversation with Prime Minister Modi directly from space. The Prime Minister had later mentioned him in his Independence Day address at the Red Fort, recognizing his historic achievement for India.

In his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Modi said, “Our Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has returned from the space station. In the coming days, he is returning to India.” The Prime Minister also requested the astronaut to document his training, experiences, and learnings from his stay at the ISS to support India’s future space missions.

Must Read: NDA Picks CP Radhakrishnan As VP Nominee, Who Will INDIA Bloc Pick? Meeting Today

Tags: 7 Lok Kalyan Marghome-hero-pos-5prime minister narendra modishubhanshu shukla

RELATED News

ECI Publishes Names Of 65 Lakh People Deleted From Draft Electoral Rolls, Direct Link To Check
Opposition Boycott Special Parliament Session On Shubhanshu Shukla in Lok Sabha, Shashi Tharoor On X
Why INDIA Bloc Plans To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC?
Opposition Plans To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Here Are Key Highlights Of Controversy
(OUT) Nagaland Lottery Sambad 1 PM Result Today 18 August 2025 LIVE: Check Dear Dwarka Monday Lucky Draw Numbers 1st prize Rs 1 Crore, Full Winners List

LATEST NEWS

Aaron Pico Breaks Silence After UFC Debut Loss: ‘My Story Is Not Over’
Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Happy Gilmore 2 Cameo Rumours: I Can Deny
Israel: IDF Says Armed Terrorist Cell Eliminated In This Key Area, All You Need To Know
Gold And Silver Price Today: Yellow Metal Rates Climb As Geopolitical Tensions Ease- Check Prices In Your City
The Bengal Files PC Turns Heated: Pallavi Joshi, Vivek Agnihotri Slam WB Govt, Call It An “Assault On Democracy”
Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out on Kareem Hunt’s Return: ‘One Bad Choice Doesn’t Define You’
Vladimir Putin’s Russia Wants This Key Ukrainian Region For Peace Deal: Here’s Why It Matters
Russia Strikes on Kharkiv Leaves One Child Dead, Seventeen Injured
F1: The Movie Finally Drops on OTT – Check Release Date, Platform & Streaming Details
Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Dubs Karisma Kapoor As ‘A Good Mother’ Amid Rs 30,000 Crore Family Feud
Astraonaut Shubhanshu Shukla To Be Honoured With Special Discussion In Parliament, Scheduled To Meet PM Modi

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Astraonaut Shubhanshu Shukla To Be Honoured With Special Discussion In Parliament, Scheduled To Meet PM Modi

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Astraonaut Shubhanshu Shukla To Be Honoured With Special Discussion In Parliament, Scheduled To Meet PM Modi
Astraonaut Shubhanshu Shukla To Be Honoured With Special Discussion In Parliament, Scheduled To Meet PM Modi
Astraonaut Shubhanshu Shukla To Be Honoured With Special Discussion In Parliament, Scheduled To Meet PM Modi
Astraonaut Shubhanshu Shukla To Be Honoured With Special Discussion In Parliament, Scheduled To Meet PM Modi

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?