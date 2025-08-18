Astraonaut Shubhanshu Shukla To Be Honoured With Special Discussion In Parliament, Scheduled To Meet PM Modi

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is all set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today evening at his official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, in New Delhi. Officials confirmed that the meeting is likely to take place between 5 pm and 5:30 pm. The discussion is expected to focus on his recent mission and his return to India after completing his journey to the International Space Station.

Participation in National Space Day Celebrations

Officials confirmed that Group Captain Shukla will also participate in the National Space Day celebrations on August 23. The government has planned several events to highlight India’s growing space journey, and his presence will mark a significant moment in the celebrations. His participation is being seen as a tribute to India’s achievements in human spaceflight.

Our hero astronaut capt Subhanshu Shukla has returned home after a successful mission to International Space Station. Parliament will honour him with a special discussion on his historic milestone and India’s growing space ambitions in our journey towards #ViksitBharat pic.twitter.com/jbLl9Xa3e1 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 18, 2025

Grand Welcome On Return To India

Group Captain Shukla, who became the second Indian to travel to space and the first to visit the International Space Station, arrived in India on Sunday. His family, Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh, and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta welcomed him at the airport. A large crowd waving the national flag also gathered to greet him.

Journey to the International Space Station

Mr. Shukla served as the pilot on the Axiom-4 mission, which lifted off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on June 25 and docked at the International Space Station on June 26. During his stay, he had a conversation with Prime Minister Modi directly from space. The Prime Minister had later mentioned him in his Independence Day address at the Red Fort, recognizing his historic achievement for India.

In his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Modi said, “Our Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has returned from the space station. In the coming days, he is returning to India.” The Prime Minister also requested the astronaut to document his training, experiences, and learnings from his stay at the ISS to support India’s future space missions.

