Australian Women Cricketers Molestation: See BCCI’s Response To The Case

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has expressed deep concern over the alleged harassment of two Australian women cricketers in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, during the ongoing ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia described the incident as “very unfortunate” and said such behaviour tarnishes India’s image as a host nation. “Very unfortunate incident, and this type of incident brings disrepute. I appreciate the State police for their prompt action to nab the culprit. Let the law take its course to punish the culprit,” Saikia told the media.

The incident took place on Thursday morning when 2 Australian players reportedly faced “inappropriate behaviour” from a man while walking to a café near their hotel.

Security Protocol Under Review

Indore’s Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch), Rajesh Dandotiyan, confirmed that the accused, Aqeel, a resident of Azad Nagar, had been arrested following a swift investigation.

“The Security officers of the women’s Australian Cricket Team filed a complaint that 2 members of the team faced inappropriate behaviour. An FIR was registered, and the accused was identified and arrested following an intensive strategic operation,” Dandotiyan stated.

Furthermore, he added that the suspect was charged under Sections 74 (use of criminal force to outrage a woman’s modesty) and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The incident occurred around 11 a.m. on October 23, when the players were walking from their hotel to a café.

“We are examining if there were any shortfalls in the security protocols,” Dandotiyan further added.

Political Leaders Condemn ‘Disgraceful’ Act

The incident has sparked outrage beyond the cricketing community. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi criticised the act and highlighted the persistent issue of women’s safety in India.

“Disgraceful. We boast about economic growth, but we continue to fail to provide safe spaces for women. What a shameful act,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

