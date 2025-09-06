LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
Home > India > "Bhagwant Mann's condition is stable now": AAP's Manish Sisodia after Punjab CM admitted to hospital

"Bhagwant Mann's condition is stable now": AAP's Manish Sisodia after Punjab CM admitted to hospital

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 11:18:06 IST

"Bhagwant Mann's condition is stable now": AAP's Manish Sisodia after Punjab CM admitted to hospital

Mohali (Punjab) [India], September 6 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Saturday met with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who has been admitted to a private hospital in Mohali after his health condition worsened a day earlier.

Sisodia stated that the Punjab Chief Minister’s health condition is stable but will continue to be under medical supervision for the next few days.

Speaking to the reporters, Manish Sisodia said, “Punjab’s Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been unwell for the past few days due to an electrolyte imbalance. Initially, he was receiving treatment at home. But yesterday his condition worsened when his pulse rate dropped significantly, due to which he had to get hospitalised. Currently, he is under doctors’ care, and though his health is improving, he is expected to remain in the hospital for a couple more days as advised by the medical team.”

He also said that despite being hospitalised, Mann remains concerned about the flood situation in the state.

“Despite his hospitalisation, Mann remains concerned about the flood situation in Punjab. The Chief Minister said that he will hold meetings with officials while he is in hospital to provide relief to the people affected by floods,” Sisodia said.

Punjab Minister Sanjeev Arora also met with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

"Bhagwant Mann's condition is stable now": AAP's Manish Sisodia after Punjab CM admitted to hospital

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali after he complained of illness, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stated on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira questioned why the Chief Minister was not taken to the Aam Aadmi Clinic in Mohali, which the AAP government has promoted as having world-class health facilities.

Khaira urged Arvind Kejriwal to shift him to the Aam Aadmi Clinic in Mohali. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: aapbhagwant-mannmanish-sisodiamohalipunjab

RELATED News

AIADMK removes six Sengottaiyan's supporters from party posts
Is AIADMK Divided? KA Sengottaiyan Sacked From Party Following Push To Reintegrate Expelled Leaders
Indian Army conducts relief operation in flood-affected Fazilika, helping villagers
"Priyar cannot be set as a role model for youngsters": BJP's Soundararajan slams DMK over Periyar Portrait at Oxford
Lunar Eclipse 2025: Can Naked Eyes Safely Watch The Blood Moon? Here’s The Answer

LATEST NEWS

Tshering Wangchuk Sherpa appointed as next Ambassador of India to Vietnam
Donald Tump And Mark Zuckerberg’s Awkward Exchange Caught On Hot Mic, Here’s The Hillarious Confession
US Open 2025 Final, Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner In Net Worth Race
Will Lunar Eclipse Be Visible in India During the India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Match?
Behind the facade: China accused of using schools to erase Tibetan identity
BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025: Prelims Exam Pattern, Shift Timings & Direct Link to Download Admit Card
Chinese landing bridge ships seen as weak link in Taiwan assault plans
TV actor Aashish Kapoor undergoes potency test at AIIMS in alleged rape case: Delhi Police
Why Is Trump Heart Failure Trending? Observers Believe US President Is Hiding Secret Medical Device Inside His Shirt
"Positive statement": West Asia strategist Awwad on PM Modi's response to Trump appreciative remark on India-US ties
"Bhagwant Mann's condition is stable now": AAP's Manish Sisodia after Punjab CM admitted to hospital

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"Bhagwant Mann's condition is stable now": AAP's Manish Sisodia after Punjab CM admitted to hospital

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"Bhagwant Mann's condition is stable now": AAP's Manish Sisodia after Punjab CM admitted to hospital
"Bhagwant Mann's condition is stable now": AAP's Manish Sisodia after Punjab CM admitted to hospital
"Bhagwant Mann's condition is stable now": AAP's Manish Sisodia after Punjab CM admitted to hospital
"Bhagwant Mann's condition is stable now": AAP's Manish Sisodia after Punjab CM admitted to hospital

QUICK LINKS