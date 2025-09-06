"Bhagwant Mann's condition is stable now": AAP's Manish Sisodia after Punjab CM admitted to hospital

Mohali (Punjab) [India], September 6 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Saturday met with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who has been admitted to a private hospital in Mohali after his health condition worsened a day earlier.

Sisodia stated that the Punjab Chief Minister’s health condition is stable but will continue to be under medical supervision for the next few days.

Speaking to the reporters, Manish Sisodia said, “Punjab’s Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been unwell for the past few days due to an electrolyte imbalance. Initially, he was receiving treatment at home. But yesterday his condition worsened when his pulse rate dropped significantly, due to which he had to get hospitalised. Currently, he is under doctors’ care, and though his health is improving, he is expected to remain in the hospital for a couple more days as advised by the medical team.”

He also said that despite being hospitalised, Mann remains concerned about the flood situation in the state.

“Despite his hospitalisation, Mann remains concerned about the flood situation in Punjab. The Chief Minister said that he will hold meetings with officials while he is in hospital to provide relief to the people affected by floods,” Sisodia said.

Punjab Minister Sanjeev Arora also met with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali after he complained of illness, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stated on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira questioned why the Chief Minister was not taken to the Aam Aadmi Clinic in Mohali, which the AAP government has promoted as having world-class health facilities.

Khaira urged Arvind Kejriwal to shift him to the Aam Aadmi Clinic in Mohali. (ANI)

