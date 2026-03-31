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Home > India News > What Caused Nalanda Temple Stampede? 8 People Killed, Several Injured at Bihar’s Sheetla Temple, Rs 6 Lakh Ex-Gratia Announced by CM Nitish Kumar

What Caused Nalanda Temple Stampede? 8 People Killed, Several Injured at Bihar’s Sheetla Temple, Rs 6 Lakh Ex-Gratia Announced by CM Nitish Kumar

Nalanda Temple Stampede: The incident happened on the last Tuesday of the Chaitra month, when a large number of devotees had gathered at the Sheetalashtami temple. There was a heavy crowd since early morning, and things turned chaotic after a sudden rumour caused panic among people.

Nalanda Temple Stampede: 8 People Killed at Bihar’s Sheetla Temple
Nalanda Temple Stampede: 8 People Killed at Bihar’s Sheetla Temple

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: March 31, 2026 13:00:57 IST

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What Caused Nalanda Temple Stampede? 8 People Killed, Several Injured at Bihar’s Sheetla Temple, Rs 6 Lakh Ex-Gratia Announced by CM Nitish Kumar

Nalanda Temple Stampede: At least eight women lost their lives and several others were injured on Tuesday during a religious gathering at the Sheetla Temple in Bihar’s Nalanda district. A huge crowd had gathered for worship, which led to heavy overcrowding and a stampede-like situation causing several people to get crushed. 

Several of the injured individuals are described as critical. Just as on every Tuesday, a fair was being held at the Maghda temple today. The stampede occurred due to the excessive overcrowding at the site, according to authorities.



Those who were injured have been taken to Model Hospital for treatment. The incident took place on the last Tuesday of the Chaitra month, when a large number of devotees had gathered at the temple, causing heavy crowding. 

What Caused Nalanda Temple Stampede?

 The incident happened on the last Tuesday of the Chaitra month, when a large number of devotees had gathered at the Sheetalashtami temple. There was a heavy crowd since early morning, and things turned chaotic after a sudden rumour caused panic among people. 

Within seconds, the crowd became uncontrollable, leading to a stampede-like situation. Many people fell during the rush and were trampled as panic spread. The injured have been taken ot the hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment. 



Local residents, along with police and officials, carried out rescue operations and helped move the victims to safety. Officials from the Laheri and Deepnagar police stations, along with the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Bihar Sharif, rushed to the scene to assess the situation.

What Happend at Nalanda Temple? 

Furthermore, in the aftermath of this incident, a chaotic situation, resembling a stampede, still prevails in the area. People could be seen running helter-skelter in a desperate bid to save their lives, although the police are actively engaged in trying to bring the crowd under control. Devotees present at the scene have stated that the incident occurred due to an insufficient deployment of police personnel.



Lalit Kumar, a local told ANI, “It is Mahavir Jayanti and Tuesday today, so there was a huge crowd there. The barricades broke, and suddenly a stampede occurred. People are saying that there was no police there.”

Reena Roy, a devotee, said, “There is a designated queue here, but no one wanted to wait in line, which is why a stampede broke out. This fair is held every Tuesday. This incident highlights a failure on the part of the administration.”

Nalanda Temple Stampede: Nitish Kumar Announces Rs 6 Lakh Aid 

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday expressed grief on the Nalanda Sheetla Mata Temple stampede and announced Rs 4 lakhs each from the Disaster Management Department and Rs 2 lakhs each from CM relief fund (a total of Rs 6 Lakhs each) for the next of kin of the deceased, according to a press release.

The release stated, “Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed deep condolences over the deaths of devotees in a stampede that occurred at the Sheetla Devi Temple in Bihar Sharif, Nalanda district. The Chief Minister stated that this incident is extremely tragic and has left him deeply distressed. The Chief Minister has directed that an ex-gratia grant be provided to the dependents of the deceased, comprising Rs 4 lakh each from the Disaster Management Department and Rs 2 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (totalling Rs 6 lakh). Acting on the Chief Minister’s directives, senior officials have reached the accident site and are actively engaged in relief and rescue operations. The Chief Minister has wished for the speedy recovery of those injured in the mishap and has issued instructions to ensure they receive appropriate medical treatment.”

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu scheduled to arrive in Rajgir in Bihar today. She will attend the second convocation ceremony of Nalanda University as its Visitor and chief guest.

(inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Nalanda Temple Stampede: 8 People Killed at Bihar’s Sheetla Temple, Several Injured During Religious Gathering 

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What Caused Nalanda Temple Stampede? 8 People Killed, Several Injured at Bihar’s Sheetla Temple, Rs 6 Lakh Ex-Gratia Announced by CM Nitish Kumar

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What Caused Nalanda Temple Stampede? 8 People Killed, Several Injured at Bihar’s Sheetla Temple, Rs 6 Lakh Ex-Gratia Announced by CM Nitish Kumar

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What Caused Nalanda Temple Stampede? 8 People Killed, Several Injured at Bihar’s Sheetla Temple, Rs 6 Lakh Ex-Gratia Announced by CM Nitish Kumar
What Caused Nalanda Temple Stampede? 8 People Killed, Several Injured at Bihar’s Sheetla Temple, Rs 6 Lakh Ex-Gratia Announced by CM Nitish Kumar
What Caused Nalanda Temple Stampede? 8 People Killed, Several Injured at Bihar’s Sheetla Temple, Rs 6 Lakh Ex-Gratia Announced by CM Nitish Kumar
What Caused Nalanda Temple Stampede? 8 People Killed, Several Injured at Bihar’s Sheetla Temple, Rs 6 Lakh Ex-Gratia Announced by CM Nitish Kumar

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