BJP's Chalavadi Narayanaswamy Defends RSS, Dubs Congress 'Real Devil' Amid Priyank Kharge's Funding Allegations

BJP’s Chalavadi Narayanaswamy Defends RSS, Dubs Congress ‘Real Devil’ Amid Priyank Kharge’s Funding Allegations

A political row has erupted in Karnataka after BJP leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy defended the RSS and called Congress the “real devil,” responding to Minister Priyank Kharge’s allegations of foreign funding and money laundering linked to the organisation.

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy (IMAGE: X)
Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy (IMAGE: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 16, 2026 19:26:44 IST

BJP’s Chalavadi Narayanaswamy Defends RSS, Dubs Congress ‘Real Devil’ Amid Priyank Kharge’s Funding Allegations

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy on Monday hit back at Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge over his remarks targeting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), saying that “the real devil is Congress.”

He defended the RSS, stating that it was founded in 1925 during British rule and functions as an individual-based organisation.
Speaking to ANI in Bengaluru, Narayanaswamy said, “RSS was started in 1925 when the Britishers were there, and it is an individual’s organisation… Congress is not an old Congress… RSS is not a devil, and we are not under the devil’s shadow. RSS is God-like because they preach and teach how to strengthen the Indian democracy and constitution… The real devil is Congress.”

His remarks came after the Congress leader Priyank Kharge had questioned the source of funds collected by the RSS and its affiliated bodies at a book release event in Bengaluru.

“Around 2500 affiliated organisations are associated with the RSS. Money is being collected from many countries, including America and England. Considering this, it can be said that there is a huge money laundering racket behind the RSS,” he said.

Kharge added, “If we ask about the source of RSS money, they tell us that we will get Guru Dakshina. However, after some research, I learned that Guru Dakshina means ‘flag’. So, tomorrow morning, if I also hoist the blue flag and collect money, I will ask the government and them (RSS) whether they will agree. Thus, no one can escape baseless words. From now on, I will not give up until this RSS organisation is registered under the Constitution and the law.”

Kharge also criticised recent religious discourse, saying interpretations of the Ramayana were being distorted for political purposes.

Referring to the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, he remarked that leaders were making statements on social issues while remaining detached from personal responsibility.  

(With Inputs From ANI)

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 7:25 PM IST
