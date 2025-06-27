Live Tv
BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Slams TMC, Demands Speedy Probe In Kolkata Law College Gang Rape

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Slams TMC, Demands Speedy Probe In Kolkata Law College Gang Rape

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari condemned the gang rape of a student at Kolkata’s Kasba Law College, demanding a swift, impartial probe and strict punishment. He alleged the main accused is a TMC student leader and slammed misuse of power on campuses.

BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari demands strict action in Kolkata law college gang rape case, slams TMC student wing for campus violence.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last Updated: June 27, 2025 16:45:14 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and West Bengal Assembly Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari expressed his distress on the horrific gang rape of a student at a law college in South Kolkata and demanded thorough and impartial investigation to ensure the swift resolution of the case.

In a post on X he shared, “I demand that a thorough and impartial investigation be conducted to ensure the swift resolution of this case. The harshest punishment must be ensured for the accused, regardless of their political affiliations. Security in educational institutions must be strengthened to prevent Trinamool Congress’s student organisation leaders from repeating such incidents in the future.”

Suvendu Adhikari’s reaction on Kolkata Law College Gang Rape

“I am stunned by the incident of the brutal gang rape of a young woman inside the campus of Kolkata’s Kasba Law College. The main mastermind among the three accused involved in this heinous crime has been identified as Manojit Mishra (31), an influential leader of the Trinamool student wing. The police arrested him yesterday evening near Talbagan Crossing in front of Siddhartha Shankar Roy Children’s Park. Additionally, two other accused, Jaib Ahmed (19) and Promit Mukhopadhyay (20), have also been arrested,” he further said.
 He further said that this was not just a crime.

“It is a glaring proof of the Trinamool Congress’s student organisation leaders tarnishing the sanctity of educational institutions. A college campus, a sacred place where students come to acquire knowledge, witnessing such brutality is shameful for our society. Trinamool’s student leaders have repeatedly misused their power to create an atmosphere of fear and anarchy in educational institutions,” he said.

What happened in Kolkata law college?

A female student was allegedly gang-raped inside a law college in Kolkata’s Kasba on Wednesday evening. The police have arrested all three accused within 24 hours.

The three accused, named as Monojit Mishra (31), Zaib Ahmed (19), and Pramit Mukhopadhyay (20), were former students or staff members of the same law college.

According to the police, the accused named in the FIR will be produced before the A.C.J.M. of Alipore, South 24 Parganas, with a prayer to remand them to Police Custody for the purpose of a proper investigation into the case

The alleged sexual assault took place between 7:30 pm and 10:50 pm on Wednesday within the law college premises. According to the official, one of the accused allegedly committed sexual assault, while the others were involved in the crime.

The victim’s family filed a police complaint against the accused, and the police have taken swift action in the matter. Two of the accused, Monojit Mishra and Zaib Ahmed, were arrested on Thursday, near Siddhartha Shankar Roy Sishu Udyan, close to Talbagan Crossing in Kolkata. Pramit Mukhopadhyay was arrested later the same night at his residence. The police have seized the mobile phones of all three accused.

The official had visited the site and kept it under protection till they had done a forensic examination. They requested custody remand for further investigation.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Kolkata Law Student Gang-Raped In Kasba: Three Arrested By Police

