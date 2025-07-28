‘Blood And Water Cannot Flow Together’: Jaishankar Explains India’s Bold Stand Post Pahalgam Attack

In a powerful address to the Lok Sabha, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar laid out the foreign policy dimension of India’s decisive response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack through Operation Sindoor, stressing that a “new normal” now governs India’s anti-terror doctrine.

Big! “No call happened between US President Trump and PM Modi between April 22 & June 17 th!” : EAM S Jaishankar! If still Congress raises it you will know where their loyalty is!#OperationSindoor pic.twitter.com/k4ozMv1zHr — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी)🇮🇳 (@pradip103) July 28, 2025

India’s Firm Response to Pahalgam Attack

Dr. Jaishankar began by recalling the April 23 meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, which took swift and strategic measures:

The Indus Water Treaty of 1960 was suspended until Pakistan ends its support for cross-border terrorism.

The Attari checkpost was shut down, and

SAARC visa exemptions for Pakistani nationals were revoked.

Pakistani Defence, Naval, and Air Advisors were declared persona non grata,

And the strength of Pakistan’s High Commission in India was reduced from 55 to 30 officials.

These steps signalled a resolute shift in India’s posture.

Diplomatic Push to Galvanize Global Opinion

India’s diplomatic corps mobilized to shape international understanding of the attack and Pakistan’s historical support for terrorism. The dual messages shared globally were clear: zero tolerance for terrorism and India’s right to defend itself. Embassies were briefed, media engaged, and the United Nations became a crucial stage.

UN Security Council Endorses India’s Stand

Despite Pakistan being a UNSC member at the time, India achieved significant diplomatic success. The UNSC statement on April 25 strongly condemned the Pahalgam attack, recognized the need to hold perpetrators accountable, and affirmed terrorism as a global threat.

Pakistan Defends TRF – A Diplomatic Blunder

As Jaishankar revealed, Pakistan defended The Resistance Front (TRF) during UNSC deliberations—despite the group claiming responsibility twice. Months later, thanks to Indian diplomacy, the U.S. designated TRF a global terrorist group.

Operation Sindoor Launched with Global Support

Between April 25 and the launch of Operation Sindoor, Jaishankar and Prime Minister Modi held over 45 high-level diplomatic engagements. Of the 193 UN member states, only three opposed the operation apart from Pakistan. The mission targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan and PoJK and was described as focused, measured, and non-escalatory.

India’s Five-Point Diplomatic Position During Operation

Jaishankar detailed India’s unified messaging to world leaders:

India is defending itself against terrorism. The 7th May targets were known terror bases. No mediation; India–Pakistan matters are bilateral. India will not yield to nuclear blackmail. Military responses will continue until Pakistan requests a ceasefire via DGMOs.

Global Endorsement of India’s Actions

Statements of support poured in:

The Quad unequivocally condemned the Pahalgam attack.

BRICS, including China, reaffirmed commitment against cross-border terrorism.

Central Asian nations opposed terrorist safe havens.

President Putin, President of Paraguay, and European nations echoed India’s right to self-defence.

Germany’s Foreign Minister publicly supported India’s anti-terror stance.

U.S. Alert and India’s Decisive Retaliation

On May 9, U.S. Vice President JD Vance warned PM Modi of an imminent Pakistani attack. The Indian Armed Forces foiled it, followed by a devastating retaliatory strike. Satellite images of Pakistani airfields showed the impact.

Jaishankar clarified there was no U.S.–India trade linkage during this period, and no conversation occurred between PM Modi and President Trump between April 22 and June 17, barring condolences and scheduling explanations.

Opposition Criticized for Historical Inaction

The EAM confronted opposition parties questioning the scale of Operation Sindoor, reminding them of UPA’s inaction post-26/11 and misguided diplomacy like Sharm-el-Sheikh and Havana Declarations, which equated India with Pakistan on terror issues.

Historical Pakistan-China Axis Unveiled

Jaishankar detailed the long history of Pakistan-China strategic cooperation, going back to 1963 with the Shaksgam Valley agreement, military ties from 1966, and nuclear collaboration starting in 1976.

India’s Evolving China Policy and Stronger Borders

The Minister also underscored how the Modi government transformed border infrastructure, enabling better defence postures. He rebuked opposition for engaging China diplomatically during the Doklam crisis, and revealed that Congress-era policies welcomed Chinese tech while the Modi government ensured a Made-in-India 5G rollout.

“Yes, I went to China. I went to make our position clear on trade restrictions and terrorism. I did not go to open the Olympics or sign secret agreements,” says S Jaishankar pointing to the UPA’s China strategy pic.twitter.com/qcubnUZO5h — Shashank Mattoo (@MattooShashank) July 28, 2025

Operation Sindoor Establishes ‘New Normal’

Dr. Jaishankar concluded by defining India’s “new normal” post-Operation Sindoor:

Terrorists will not be treated as proxies.

Two, Cross-border terrorism will get an appropriate response.

Three, Terror and talks are not possible together. There will only be talks on terror.

Four, Not yielding to nuclear blackmail.

And finally, Terror and good neighbourliness cannot coexist. Blood and water cannot flow together.

Bipartisan Delegations Represent India Proudly

Seven parliamentary delegations, including opposition members like Shashi Tharoor, Supriya Sule, and Kanimozhi, visited 33 countries to present India’s stance. Jaishankar lauded their efforts and emphasized the need for national unity on terrorism.

“Zero tolerance against terrorism can only succeed with a united voice within India,” he concluded, urging the House to reflect the solidarity shown abroad.

