Breaking: Fire Breaks Out At Delhi’s Kosmos Hospital, One Dies, 11 Rescued

One person died after a fire broke out at the Kosmos hospital in Delhi’s Anand Vihar area on Saturday afternoon. Soon after the incident, eleven others were rescued.

The fire erupted at around 12:20 p.m. in the server room on the ground floor of the hospital, according to the Delhi Fire Service.

“As we got the information, four to five teams reached the spot and launched a rescue operation, “Fire Officer Ashok Kumar Jaiswal said.

He told the media that 11 people were rescued, among them eight were patients. The patients have been shifted to the nearby Pushpanjali Hospital.

The fire is under control, said the Delhi fire service.

According to police, a case under section 287/106(1) BNS (285/304A IPC) has been registered. Further investigation is still underway.

